Cincinnati Reds Prospect Aiming to Build on Breakout All-Star Season in 2026

The journey to get to the highest level of baseball is not the same for every player. Occasionally, top draft picks even fail to make it to the big leagues. Players come from all over the world, giving their all to give their families a better life. And you will see players who become late bloomers after moving positions, find their way to the highest levels of baseball, and succeed.

Cincinnati Reds Minor League pitcher Trevor Kuncl is fighting his way up the ranks of the organization after just his first year of affiliate baseball. The St. Xavier High School grad went undrafted and unsigned after a solid college career at George Washington University, leaving the Independent League as his option to continue his pro baseball journey. Kuncl pitched three seasons of Independent League baseball with Lake Erie and pitched in three games with Lancaster. In Indy ball, the right-hander was 6-10 with a 2.98 ERA, 168 strikeouts, 1.26 WHIP, and a 10.6 strikeouts-per-nine. He signed a contract with the Texas Rangers prior to the 2024 season, but was released on March 24, 2024.

The 25-year-old was left with a decision about his baseball career. He signed with Aguilas de Mexicali of the Mexico Pacific Winter League for the 2024-25 season. He pitched in 13 games, allowing five earned runs in 12 innings, five walks, and 16 strikeouts. The Cincinnati Reds signed him in October 2024.

He impressed in his first season in the Reds' organization. He was promoted to Double-A out of Spring Training and was named an All-Star in the Southern League. He went 4-0 with a 2.34 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 51 strikeouts, 17 walks, and 20 saves. After the season, he participated in the Arizona Fall League with the Peoria Javelinas. The 26-year-old pitched in seven games with a 3.52 ERA. He allowed six hits, three earned runs, 15 strikeouts, and six walks.

I will be intrigued to see what the Reds decide to do with Kuncl in 2026. He debuted in Double-A and was an All-Star. Does he return to Chattanooga and see a quick promotion to Triple-A, or does he start the year with Louisville and see Cincinnati in his near future?

We had the pleasure of interviewing Trevor Kuncl in September. You can find the full interview below:

