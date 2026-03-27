Cincinnati Reds Rookie Looking to Step Up Amid Rotation Injuries

CINCINNATI – Rhett Lowder looks to be a key member of the Reds rotation in 2026.

2025 was not the season Lowder or the Reds had in mind after his impressive start to his young career. The 24-year-old came up in August of 2024 and made six starts, going 2-2 with a 1.17 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP.

After making just five starts in 2025, all being rehab starts, Lowder is looking to be an important member of this now injury-depleted rotation with Hunter Green and Nick Lodolo beginning the season on the injured list.

"It definitely feels good getting into a good routine and getting back out there and competing," Lowder said. "I feel like each week I've gotten better. I definitely feel like I’m in a good spot, but at the same time it's still early and I’m still trying to build. So try not to let up and stay on my routine. And you know this game can change so fast and you want to stay on the good trend as long as you can. And I’m going to do everything I can to keep going."

The Reds announced prior to Nick Lodolo's injury that all of Lowder, Chase Burns, and Brandon Williamson are on the 26-man roster. That may change after it was announced that Lodolo will begin the year on the injured list.

“We’re not going to have a six-man rotation, but we have six (pitchers) for five (rotation spots),” Francona said. “Lowder didn’t pitch last year. Williamson hasn’t pitched in 15 months, and Burns has 13 minor-league starts. We’re trying to help those guys along and not sacrifice winning.”

Can He Rise to the Occasion?

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Rhett Lowder (25) delivers a pitch in the third inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now with two pitchers injured to begin the year, the Reds can focus on a more traditional rotation, but they promoted 2025 Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Year winner Jose Franco up to fill in as a starter that can be utilized in a bullpen role, similar to Nick Martinez the last two seasons.

“We’ll all feed off each other and make each other better like we have been," Lowder said. "We’ll have to be flexible and see what that looks like. I’m excited, no matter how it looks. Last year, I didn’t get many innings. You have to be smart at first. But we’re all ready to go out there and pitch.”

The Reds selected Lowder with the seventh pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, with hopes of him becoming a foundational member of the rotation that's headlined by ace Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, and Andrew Abbott.

"It's a long performance track record, the stuff, the command and control and all of it lines up to be a Major League starting pitcher," Reds amateur scouting director Joe Katuska said after drafting Lowder. "He should be able to move pretty quickly. Obviously, we have to recognize that he threw a lot of innings this year at Wake and we need to protect his long-term potential and not do anything reckless out of the gates, but I would anticipate that he will be a relatively quick-moving college pitcher."

If he can remain healthy this season, I believe Lowder can help anchor this rotation alongside 2025 All-Star Andrew Abbott and workhorse Brady Singer. Not to mention the potential that Chase Burns possesses, along with a solid pitcher in Brandon Williamson.