Rhett Lowder Takes Another Step Toward Returning for Reds

The Reds have dealt with lots of injuries this season, especially to their pitching staff. Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo both missed the start of the season due to injuries, and Greene is out until at least July.

Brandon Williamson, Julian Aguiar, Chase Petty and Rhett Lowder have all missed time. Their closer Emilio Pagan is currently on the injured list. Caleb Ferguson just returned from the injured list, but has yet to pitch in a game this season.

However, with all of that, the Reds are 29-25 and currently own a three-game winning streak.

On Wednesday, Lowder made a big step towards returning to the rotation.

The right-hander threw live batting practice against Reds batters in New York. He pitched three innings and Charlie Goldsmith reported that it went well and looked routine.

The Rotation Could Use Some Depth

May 12, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) pitches against the Washington Nationals in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

While the rotation was struggling in early May, they've lately started to perform better. Andrew Abbott struggled big time to start the season, but has turned a corner in a big way lately. Chase Burns has been their most consistent starter, and if the season ended today, he would be getting votes for the National League Cy Young Award.

From there, it gets rocky. The Reds have had to rely on Chris Paddack, who the Marlins released a couple of weeks ago after having an ERA over seven. To Paddack's credit, he's been servicable in his two starts with the Reds.

Brady Singer is having the worst season of his career and the underlying metrics support that. He has an ERA over six and has already given up 14 home runs. Singer has struggled so badly that the Reds elected to skip him their last time through the rotation.

Nick Lodolo didn't immediately look like himself coming back from his blister issue, but on Monday, he made big strides, giving up just one run over six innings. His curveball has always been his biggest weapon and on Monday, that pitch got eight whiffs on 15 swings, which is in elite territory.

If the Reds can get Lowder back and everyone else can stay healthy, their rotation could begin to become a strength of the team again.

Lowder will most likely to make one or two rehab starts before he returns to the Reds, but today was a step in the right direction.

Abbott will start on the mound in Wedneday's series finale against the Mets where the Reds will go for the sweep and their sixth win in their last seven games.