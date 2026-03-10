MLB Insider Offers Optimistic Take on Hunter Greene Injury Situation

The Reds announced Hunter Greene will be undergoing a procedure this week to remove bone spurs from his pitching elbow.

He is expected to be out until at least July. However, MLB Network's Harold Reynolds in encouraged by the news and thinks it could have been a lot worse.

"It's better than Tommy John," Reynolds said. "He had a Tommy John surgery a few years back. This is better news. It's not a full season. It's not all the recovery and everything else. Bone chips. Glad to have them removed and go do that."

The Reds will certainly miss Greene, but if they can stay in contention, it will be nice to be able to have him down the stretch.

The Reds came into the spring with their pitching depth being their strength. That shouldn't change. Rhett Lowder and Chase Burns are trending towards being named the No. 4 and No. 5 starters. If another pitcher happens to miss time, Brandon Williamson, Jose Franco, and Chase Petty are all waiting in the wings.

With Greene being out, the Reds have named Andrew Abbott their Opening Day starter. Abbott has improved every season in the bigs. In 2025, he was named an All-Star and had an ERA under three.

The Reds will miss Greene. There is no denying that. But if they can just hold on until he gets back, they should be in a good spot for the stretch run.

