Cincinnati Reds Set Rotation for Opening Series Against Boston Red Sox

Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona met with the media on Thursday afternoon and announced the three starting pitchers for their opening series against the Boston Red Sox.

Andrew Abbott will get the nod on Opening Day, followed by Nick Lodolo and Brady Singer. The fourth and fifth starters are yet to be decided.

There are no real surprises in this announcement.

Outside of Hunter Greene, Lodolo was Cincinnati's second-best starter last season. It is interesting that the Reds will start back-to-back left-handers to start the season. Brady Singer was the Reds' most reliable starter in 2025, starting all 32 games.

Brandon Williamson, Chase Burns, and Rhett Lowder are all competing for the fourth and fifth spots in the rotation. It feels likely that those spots will go to Lowder and Burns, but the Reds are not ready to announce that yet.

With Hunter Greene out until July, it's likely we'll see all three of these pitchers in Cincinnati at some point in the 2026 season.

The Reds will kick off the season against the Boston Red Sox at 4:10 ET at Great American Ball Park on March 26.

