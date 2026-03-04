Hunter Greene's Injury Turns Up Heat on 3 Young Reds Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds were recently dealt the crushing blow that Hunter Greene is battling elbow discomfort and will need to undergo an MRI in the coming days to find the extent of the problem.

It seems like the Reds will be conservative with Greene and his elbow. If they aren't, they could risk making a small problem even worse, as elbow injuries can quickly turn into Tommy John surgery if they aren't addressed correctly.

But the Reds have the pitching depth to survive without Greene. They have Andrew Abbott, Nick Lodolo, and Brady Singer as solidified big leaguers. But they have three other arms, aside from Greene, who could slot into the rotation as potential stars. Chase Burns, Rhett Lowder, and Brandon Williamson could all see time in the big leagues early in the year.

“I’m glad we have that depth,” pitching coach Derek Johnson said, via Reds reporter Charlie Goldsmith. “People are going to get hurt through the season. The more depth you have, especially on the starting side of things, the better you can be. It’s certainly a good problem to have.”

Each of these three arms could be under additional pressure if Greene misses some time to begin the year.

RHP Chase Burns

Cincinnati Reds director of pitching Derek Johnson (36) talks with pitcher Chase Burns (26) during a warmup session at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Burns is seemingly a lock to make the big-league rotation. He has the big arm with the dominant fastball and an even more dominant slider.

“He’s getting there,” Johnson said. “There are little things you have to remind him of. Things you remind young players of, nothing out of the ordinary. He’s taking steps. He carved yesterday (he pitched in a simulated game).”

Burns has the potential to quickly become a Cy Young candidate if he can develop a third pitch and stay in the zone consistently. His changeup and curveball are both developmental pitches right now.

RHP Rhett Lowder

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Rhett Lowder (25) practices his pitch during the first day of full squad workouts, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026, at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lowder was a dominant pitcher in the big leagues in 2024, but he fought injuries all last season. This spring, Lowder has bounced back in a big way, showcasing an advanced feel for his arsenal and the ability to pitch without elite velocity in a league full of 100 mile per hour fastballs.

“He’s Rhett,” Johnson said. “He knows how to pitch. He knows what he’s doing. He has done that.”

Lowder's looked incredible this spring. In fact, before Greene's injury, Lowder was pushing Burns for the fifth starter slot in the rotation. Lowder's likely going to be a staple in the Reds rotation for years to come.

LHP Brandon Williamson

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brandon Williamson (55) throws a pitch in the third inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Burns and Lowder have been at the front of a lot of the media's minds, Williamson has gone under the radar a bit as he returns from Tommy John surgery. But Williamson has looked very good over the last few weeks.

“He’s a really pleasant surprise,” Johnson said. “He’s throwing the ball harder than what he did a couple of years ago. That’s a step in the right direction. His stuff seems to be in line. It’s been good.”

The last time Williamson was in the big leagues, he flashed a lot of potential without elite velocity. Since returning, his velocity is up a few miles per hour, which could push Williamson's potential even higher. He's likely looked at as the No. 7 starting pitcher in the entire Reds organization.

