Why the Cincinnati Reds Could Benefit From A Six-Man Rotation

CINCINNATI – The Reds may be flirting with the idea of utilizing a six-man rotation for 2026. While I do not believe it is ideal, here's why I think it can work.

The Reds currently have three pitchers fighting over the final spot in the rotation: Brandon Williamson, Rhett Lowder, and Chase Burns. Burns got the start for the first spring training game on Saturday, while Lowder followed him in relief.

Burns threw two scoreless inning with three walks with two strikeout and did not allow a hit. Lowder three two innings with two hits, an earned run, walk and four strikeouts.

Derek Johnson had this to say in a conversation with Gordan Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer that may benefit the Reds rotation.

"I've kicked the tires on a six-man rotation,"Johnson told Wittenmyer. "Tito and I have talked about it just briefly."

If they were to use a six-man rotation, that gives Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo an extra day of rest between starts. Yes, you're taking starts away from them, but long term that may benefit the team if they can stay healthy during the season. Hunter Greene has yet to reach the 30-start mark in his career, and Nick Lodolo had his career high with 28 last year.

Taking away starts while giving Burns and Lowder critical time in their development can be huge for the stamina of the rotation, but it will certainly give more work to the bullpen.

"The problem with that is one hiccup and you're making roster moves because your bullpen can't handle it," Francona said.

While there are some pros to making this a viable option, the reality is the most likely outcome will be a traditional five-man rotation with two of the three players being optioned down to Triple-A. Lowder made just five starts in 2025 after rehabbing from multiple throwing arm injuries. Brandon Williamson is fresh off of recovering from Tommy John surgery in 2024. They should get time to prepare in Louisville and be the "next man up" should something happen to anyone else in the rotation.

"We'll see as we move through camp where it sits," Johnson said. "And if it makes sense. When you start getting into those longer stretches of the season, maybe it does."

You can read Wittenmyer's full article here with additional quotes from Francona and Johnson.

