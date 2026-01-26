MLB Analyst Shares Intriguing Trade Idea for New York Yankees and Cincinnati Reds

With just a couple of weeks until Spring Training gets underway, the Reds are continuing to look for ways to improve their offense.

Fansided's Chris Landers proposed a trade that would see New York's former top prospect head to Cincinnati.

Yankees Receive

Right-Handed Pitcher Brady Singer

Right-Handed Pitcher Graham Ashcraft

Catcher Jose Trevino

Cincinnati Reds Receive

Outfielder Jasson Dominguez

Catcher JC Escarra

Right-Handed Pitcher Chase Hampton

While Brady Singer has been exactly what the Reds were hoping for when they signed him, he is under the last year of team control, and getting back an outfielder with the upside of Dominguez feels like a no-brainer. Hampton is New York's eighth-ranked prospect and was drafted in the sixth round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Texas Tech University.

Giving up Ashcraft wouldn't be the end of the world, as the Reds have added plenty of depth to their bullpen this offseason.

Dominguez appeared in 123 games for the Yankees last season, slashing .257/.331/.388 with 29 extra-base hits. He is under team control through 2030.

It feels hard to believe they would give up the former top prospect for a pitcher in the last year of his deal, but if this type of deal is on the table, it's one the Reds should accept immediately.

