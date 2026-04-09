Pitching and Defense Key in Reds' Encouraging Start, but Questions Remain

The Cincinnati Reds have not needed an explosive offense to open the 2026 season.

Through their first 13 games, an 8-5 start has been fueled by something far less flashy but often more reliable in the early weeks of a long season: run prevention.

Strong pitching --- especially from the bullpen --- and clean defense have allowed the Reds to win close games, even as the lineup has yet to fully find its rhythm. The question now is whether that formula can hold up over the course of a long season.

Setting the Tone on the Mound

Apr 5, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns (26) celebrates after striking out the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Despite losing Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo for an extended period of time due to injuries, the clearest reason behind Cincinnati's early success has been its pitching staff. With a team ERA of 3.43, 10th-best in the majors, they have kept the Reds in just about every game --- important for a team still searching for offensive consistency.

That success has extended, for the most part, into the bullpen. Although closer Emilio Pagán has struggled out of the gate, the rest of the relief corps has helped mitigate it. Late-inning arms like Graham Ashcraft and Tony Santillan have consistently delivered in crucial spots, stranding runners and preserving narrow leads.

It has not been perfect, but it has been effective, and that is all the Reds have needed to keep pace with the Brewers in the NL Central thus far.

Defense Doing its Part

Cincinnati Reds third baseman Ke'bryan Hayes (3) plays a ground ball off the bat of Jake Mangum in the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | © Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even strong pitching needs support, and the Reds have complemented their arms with reliable defense behind them. Cincinnati has committed just four fielding errors on the young season, which also ranks among the top 10 in the league.

The clean play in the field has prevented extra scoring opportunities and kept innings from being extended. In a stretch where runs have been at a premium for the Reds, avoiding extra baserunners has made a tangible difference. Routine plays have been made consistently, and the defense has supported the pitching staff in maintaining control of close games.

That combination of limiting traffic on the bases and avoiding costly mistakes has helped Cincinnati win the types of games they consistently fell short in a season ago, as they have a perfect 7-0 record in games decided by two runs or less in 2026. That speaks volumes about their performance on defense.

The Missing Piece

Apr 6, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds center fielder TJ Friedl (29) hits a single against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

If there is a concern for Cincinnati through the first 13 games, it lies in the lineup.

The Reds have not generated enough consistent offensive production (39 runs scored, last in MLB), making it difficult for them to keep the pressure on opposing pitchers. Whether it's a lack of power, inconsistent situational hitting, or simply a slow start from key contributors, it has resulted in the pitching staff having little room for error.

If the Reds can start to produce at the plate, its current formula becomes far more achievable. It would significantly lessen the pressure on the pitching staff and close games would become easier to manage.

However, one thing is clear: Cincinnati's early success is not a fluke. Their ability to prevent runs is real, and it provides a foundation that can keep them competitive deep into the season. But sustainability will ultimately depend on the offense.

If not, the early success may prove difficult to maintain. The pitching staff, while strong, is unlikely to be perfect over the long haul, and continued offensive struggles would put even more pressure on them to consistently perform at a high level.

So far, the Reds have managed to win with solid pitching, reliable defense, and just enough offense to get by. For the most part, it has been a successful blueprint through two weeks but sustaining it over the next 149 games will require more consistent production at the plate.