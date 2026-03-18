Reds’ Hunter Greene Opens Up About Elbow Surgery, Timeline Comes Into Focus

CINCINNATI – Hunter Greene met with the media on Tuesday to discuss his recent surgery and gave an update on his recovery timeline.

The bone spurs in his elbow came up as “chronic.” Greene said, “There’s no timestamp for when it formed.”

One of the more pressing questions asked was how confident he felt about returning during the estimated timeframe of July.

“I don’t have a crystal ball,” Greene said. “I’ll continue to put my best foot forward. It’d be awesome to cut the time down without sacrificing the progression itself. Obviously, I want to get out there. I’m anxious to get back on the field without sacrificing the progress of the actual rehab. It would be great to be able to cut that time down, but it has to be within reason.”

Greene met with Dr. Neal ElAttrache after the Reds postseason exit about an injection. He mentioned that he had pain in his elbow, but ElAttrache did not think it was severe enough for surgery at the time.

“He’s one of the best doctors in the world,” Greene said. “I’ve got to trust him. Everybody that has had experiences with doctors, they know that surgery is never the first option, there’s protocol. The protocol was either an injection or rest. I did both.”

Decision to Opt For PRP Treatment Over Surgery

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) throws a bullpen session with pitching coach/director of pitching Derek Johnson (36) at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He acknowledged that the injection and rest worked in the short term, but unfortunately did not work out in the long term. That was apparent when he arrived at Spring Training with the same pain in his elbow. He made his spring debut, and the outing did not go as planned. He did not get an out in the first inning and was removed after allowing four runs. Spring Training rules allowed him to come back the following inning, and he did not allow a run. He was credited with one inning pitched, five hits allowed, four earned runs, and a walk. He did not record a strikeout.

Greene had hoped that working with the Reds medical staff and trainers would help with his recovery process, but unfortunately, there was still discomfort.

“I was still in a headspace of maybe I can get through this and continue to work and push through whatever I was feeling even though I knew I had the bone spurs,” Greene said. “Can I push through this? There are a lot of guys dealing with stuff in spring training. I was leaning more on that.”

“My mind was telling me push, push, push,” Greene said. “That’s how we are as competitive players. The reality just isn’t there for me to perform at a high level to get through a full season and especially the playoffs because that’s the goal.”

Offseason Criticism

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) reacts as Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (37) runs the bases on a three-run home run in the third inning of the MLB National League Wild Card Game 1 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. The Dodgers won game 1 of the series, 10-5. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 26-year-old was criticized in the media over the offseason with his apparent lack of willingness to return from injury and was involved in trade rumors.

"Despite a clean MRI exam on July 7, Greene reported symptoms and canceled a rehab assignment," Sheldon wrote. "It's being left up to Greene to determine when he can resume pitching. But for a guy with a long-term contract who says he wants to be a leader, Greene needs to start showing it and get back on the field. When he is, he can be one of the best starters in baseball."

He can start throwing again in an estimated six weeks and is already able to move his elbow. The Reds announced that Rhett Lowder, Chase Burns, and Brandon Williamson have all made the Opening Day roster as starters, although they won't be using a six-man rotation. If Greene can return in July and remain healthy, that will be a huge addition to a team with hopes of being a threat in the division.