Reds 28-Year-Old Flamethrower Already Emerging as Breakout Star

The Cincinnati Reds made a few notable additions to their roster this offseason, with three of their biggest additions being to the bullpen. They added Brock Burke, Pierce Johnson, and Caleb Ferguson.

But the biggest improvement to their bullpen has been a few players who were on the roster last year beginning to turn the corner this season.

Connor Phillips, when he's in the strike zone, is one of the better high-leverage relievers in the National League. Early this season has been a mixed bag of dominant stuff and struggling command.

The biggest bright spot in the bullpen so far has been Graham Ashcraft, who looks better than ever right now.

Graham Ashcraft Looks Better Than Ever This Season

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Graham Ashcraft (23) throws a pitch in the third inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Seattle Mariners, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Through five innings, Ashcraft has allowed four hits, two runs, and two walks while striking out ten batters. He's been placed in a few key situations for the Reds, and the results have been good early on. But the biggest thing is the fact that his stuff looks better than ever.

“Stuff is starting to click,” Ashcraft said, via Reds reporter Charlie Goldsmith. “Things are lining up with my release. It’s causing things to jump. I’d never have guessed I’d be throwing the slider like I have been this consistently. I know I’ve done it in the past, but it’s a glimpse of it here and there. I’m in a really good spot right now mechanically.”

Ashcraft's cutter has been incredible, topping out well over 100 miles per hour. He's averaging 99 miles per hour on the pitch, which is a big jump from averaging 97.1 with it last season. But his slider has jumped up from averaging 89.8 miles per hour to averaging over 93 miles per hour. The sample size is small, but Ashcraft is throwing significantly harder this season.

Graham Ashcraft Brings the Fire that the Reds Need

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Graham Ashcraft (23) throws a live batting practice session at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the stats and the analytics are easy to fall in love with, Ashcraft does a lot of things that can't be measured in the box score or on Trackman.

The righty truly cares about the team and winning. Each game that he's out there, it feels as though he's treating it as if it's Game 7 of the World Series. He brings a fire and a passion that the Reds need to feed off of.

Having a workhorse with the fire that Ashcraft does is a huge boost to the bullpen. If he can continue trending in this direction, he's quickly going to become a star in the Reds' bullpen.

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