Cincinnati Reds Hit Jackpot With Latest Nick Lodolo Injury Update

The Cincinnati Reds came into the spring with one of the best and deepest pitching staffs in all of baseball, but this idea was destroyed before the season could ever start.

Hunter Greene underwent elbow surgery that is going to keep him out until July at the earliest. He's one of the best pitchers in the league and the top arm in Cincinnati.

Brady Singer and Nick Lodolo both began struggling with blister issues during the late portion of spring training. Singer has been able to pitch through his blister issues, though it was clearly bothering him during his first start of the season. But Lodolo ended up on the injured list to kick off the year.

Nick Lodolo Set to Throw Rehab Game in Daytona on Thursday

Mar 12, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

However, the Reds have an update on Lodolo, including the fact that he's set to start a rehab game this week.

"Nick Lodolo is set up to throw a rehab game on Thursday in Daytona," Reds reporter Charlie Goldsmith wrote in a post to X on Monday.

Lodolo dealt with blister issues last season. They caused him to miss a little bit of time, but it didn't cripple him. After building back up to full strength, the blisters returned.

However, this should never be a long-term issue. It could pop up every so often, but Lodolo should only miss one, maybe two starts, each time it pops up. The Reds are likely working very hard at making sure it doesn't impact him throughout the season.

Nick Lodolo Could Return to Reds in Miami Next Week

Mar 12, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With Lodolo throwing in a rehab game this week, assuming all goes well with the blister and his arm, Lodolo would be set to return to the Reds next week as they travel to play the Miami Marlins.

"That would set him up to return from the IL when the Reds are in Miami," Goldsmith wrote in a post to X on Monday.

The fact that Lodolo is already trending in the right direction for the Reds is a good sign. The fact that he could be back after missing two starts is very good news. Adding him to a rotation that's seen good starts from Andrew Abbott, Brady Singer, and Rhett Lowder to begin the season will be huge for Cincinnati.

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