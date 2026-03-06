Reds Hit Jackpot With $20 Million Offseason Signing

The Cincinnati Reds had a very exciting season last year. They saw the debuts of players like Chase Burns and Sal Stewart, who were crucial in their push for a spot in the postseason. Hunter Greene and Andrew Abbott were dominant when they took the mound. Elly De La Cruz earned another All-Star selection. And down the stretch, the Reds pushed for the postseason and earned a spot to play in some October Baseball after the New York Mets collapsed down the stretch.

Their season ended in heartbreak after they were swept out of the postseason by the Los Angeles Dodgers, but they quickly revamped the roster over the offseason. In fact, the Reds made a handful of moves over the last few months to bolster their roster in a big way before opening day.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently shared some praise for the Reds' decision to re-sign Emilio Pagan to a two-year, $20 million deal this offseason. Reuter went as far as to call it the second-best move the Reds made this offseason, only trailing the blockbuster Eugenio Suárez signing.

Re-signing Emilio Pagan was a huge move for the Reds to make

Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Emilio Pagan (15) smiles after the final out of the ninth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025. The Reds won, 2-1. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The first major move of the offseason for the Reds might have been the most important, as closer Emilio Pagan (2/$20M) was re-signed on the heels of a career-high 32-save season," Reuter wrote. "Without him, the bullpen would be a major question mark. While he struggled last year and was non-tendered in November, JJ Bleday is just a year removed from a 20-homer, 2.2-WAR season with the Athletics. The 28-year-old has a chance to provide significant value after signing a one-year, $1.4 million deal, and he is arbitration-eligible through 2028 if he rebounds."

Having a reliable closer is a luxury that many fans take for granted. The Reds have a reliable close with Pagan holding down games from the backend.

Pagan finished the season 32 for 38 on save opportunities, including six consecutive saves down the stretch when the Reds needed him the most. He held a 2.88 ERA with a sub-1.00 WHIP. Pagan posted a 2.0 WAR, which was the best single season mark since 2019.

The Reds are in a very good spot with their bullpen. Having Pagan's consistency for the 9th inning of games is going to be a huge factor in the Reds success this year. This allows Tony Santillan, Brock Burke, Caleb Ferguson, and the other bullpen arms to slot into different roles without having to worry about the final inning.

