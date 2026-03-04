Reds Fans Will Love This Stat About New Reliever Caleb Ferguson

The Reds signed left-handed relief pitcher Caleb Ferguson to a one-year deal in December to bolster their bullpen.

Not only is Ferguson a local who grew up the Columbus area, but he brings with him one impressive stat that Reds fans will love to hear.

"I’m going into my eighth season now. I’ve been in the playoffs every year of my career," Ferguson told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "I kind of like to joke with guys, ‘Hey, we’re not going to end the streak here. It’s not going to stop now.’

Left-Handed Bullpen Help

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brock Burke (49) poses for a portrait during the Cincinnati Reds picture day, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ferguson has made the postseason with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros, and Seattle Mariners.

In 2025, the veteran split time between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Mariners and finished with a 5-4 record, a 3.58 ERA, a 2.32 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and a 1.16 WHIP in a career-high 70 games.

“Last year was probably the best year I had in my career," Ferguson said.

The Reds desperately needed a reliable left-handed reliever in their bullpen, and Ferguson should help in a big way. They also traded for left-hander Brock Burke, giving them another option from that side, while Sam Moll is still competing for one of the final bullpen spots.

“(Burke) is a quality lefty reliever to add to the bullpen,” Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall said. “Having two veteran guys in he and Caleb Ferguson and a third lefty in Sam Moll, who ended the year not where we wanted him to be but he has a chance to come in and have a third lefty to your bullpen, is a nice thing to have.

