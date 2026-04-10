Reds Infielder Sal Stewart Is on Pace With One of MLB’s All-Time Greats

When the Cincinnati Reds selected Sal Stewart with their compensatory pick in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft, the potential was there for him to be a franchise-altering talent. 31 games into his major league career, it may be becoming a reality.

Salbert?

Mar 22, 2006; Jupiter, FL, USA; St.Louis Cardinals first baseman (5) Albert Pujols prepares for the game against the Washington Nationals at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-Imagn Images Copyright Tom Szczerbowski | Tom Szczerbowski-Imagn Images

Going into the 2026 season, a nickname was making the rounds for the 22-year-old: "Salbert". Gifted to him from Rece Hinds last season in Triple-A Louisville, is there actually any merit to that nickname? Well, here are the numbers.

In the first 101 at-bats of Albert Pujols's career, he slashed .366/.429/.703 with eight home runs, eight doubles, and 27 RBIs. Setting the tone for a legendary career with the St. Louis Cardinals right out of the gate.

For Stewart, in his first 99 at-bats of his career, 55 of those coming in September 2025, the 22-year-old is slashing .303/.381/.626 with nine home runs and five doubles.

"He's Just a Good Hitter"

Apr 6, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) hits an RBI single against the Miami Marlins during the fourth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

At this time last season, Stewart was just in Double-A. In the prior season, 2024, he missed the second half due to a hand injury sustained during the All-Star break. He responded immediately with a hot start in Chattanooga, slashing .306/.377/.473 with a near-career high in home runs with 10.

After being named to the Futures Game roster during the All-Star break, he was promoted to Triple-A and got better. In 38 games in Louisville, he slashed .315/.394/.629 with 10 home runs. He started walking more with Louisville, something he has been known for the majority of his minor league career to that point. His plate discipline and ability to draw walks, despite not striking out often, were his strengths.

“Early on, I was kind of chasing, then I just had to hone in my zone,” Stewart told Doug Gray of Baseball America. “Once I did that, they had to come to me, and from there the power took off.”

When he made his debut with the Reds, he made a splash from the jump while also learning a new position at the big league level. He became just the second rookie to reach base three or more times in each of his team's first four games.

“He has such a refined approach,” Collin Cowgill told Charlie Goldsmith in Spring Training. “He knows the zone. He can shorten up with two strikes. He has an incredible ability to hit (good) stuff. Also, he has the approach. Not everyone can hit the way Sal hits, even the superstar youngsters. His ability to control the zone makes him elite already.”

The assumption with the Eugenio Suarez signing was that he would bat cleanup. Instead, manager Terry Francona opted for Stewart to do so, becoming his first rookie cleanup hitter since Scott Rolen 29 years ago and the first Reds rookie to start Opening Day batting cleanup.

“He uses the whole field,” Francona said. “A lot of times, you see guys come up and strike out a ton. He doesn’t. He makes contact, but he hits the ball with authority. That’s why when you play Toronto and the Dodgers, they’re so tough. It’s not only that they don’t strike out a ton, but that they don’t just hit singles. Sal is in that category. He's just a good hitter."

Sal Stewart is off to an incredible start to his young career, a front-runner for National League Rookie of the Year this season. It's a lot of pressure to put on a kid to compare him to a Hall of Fame player like Pujols, but I think Stewart has the potential to get there.