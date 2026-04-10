Reds Infielder Showing Early Signs of a Breakout

Matt McLain is beginning to look like the player we thought he would be. After missing the 2024 season, McLain returned to the Cincinnati Reds last season but struggled mightily, looking like he was getting comfortable playing baseball again. So far this season, Matt McLain's numbers might not be the most exciting with a .235/.350/.294 slash line with zero homers and two RBI, but if you look a little further, the numbers show we may just be on the verge of getting the Matt McLain we all anticipated he would be.

How McLain is Performing in the Batters Box

The underlying metrics tell the story as clearly as the eye test. McLain sits in the 63rd percentile in xwOBA, a reflection of the quality of contact he’s producing even as he continues to refine his approach. His 69th‑percentile barrel rate underscores that the pop he flashed as a rookie wasn’t a mirage—he’s driving the ball with authority, especially to the pull side, where his compact swing generates surprising lift.

But the most striking evolution in McLain’s offensive profile is his command of the strike zone. He ranks in the 96th percentile in chase rate, a number that places him among the most disciplined hitters in baseball. Pair that with a 69th‑percentile whiff rate and a 66th‑percentile walk rate, and you get a hitter who forces pitchers into the zone, punishes mistakes, and rarely gives away at‑bats. For a Reds lineup that has battled inconsistency, McLain’s steadiness has become a foundational piece.

Mar 29, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain (9) leads off from first in the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

McLain's excellent athleticism:

His value doesn’t end at the plate. McLain’s athleticism remains elite, reflected in a 92nd‑percentile sprint speed that fuels both his baserunning and his defensive range. Cincinnati has encouraged him to be more opportunistic on the bases, and the results show up in his 65th‑percentile baserunning run value, where his reads, jumps, and instincts consistently create extra ninety‑foot advantages.

Future Gold Glove Defender?

Apr 6, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain (9) throws to first base to retire Miami Marlins third baseman Javier Sanoja (not pictured) during the sixth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Defensively, McLain has taken another leap. His 68th‑percentile fielding run value and 80th‑percentile range (OAA) illustrate a second baseman who covers ground efficiently, positions himself intelligently, and converts difficult plays into outs with increasing regularity. He was originally charged with an error earlier this week in Miami, but the call was reversed after Elias scored the play correctly.

For a Reds team navigating injuries, youth, and the volatility that comes with both, McLain has emerged as a stabilizer. He’s not the loudest star in Cincinnati’s clubhouse, nor the flashiest. But in 2026, he’s become something arguably more valuable: a complete, reliable, analytically validated cornerstone whose game impacts every inning.