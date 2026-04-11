Reds Outfield Struggles Highlight Crushing 2025 Trade Whiff

The Cincinnati Reds came into the season with high expectations. The pitching staff, for the most part, has lived up to these expectations. The lineup, on the other hand, has struggled tremendously.

Notably, the Reds outfield has struggled.

They struggled over the first few games, but it didn't seem like the sample size was big enough to truly critique them. Now the Reds have played over a dozen games, and the outfield is still the weakest link on the team by a pretty wide margin.

Reds Outfield is Continuing to Struggle This Season

Mar 20, 2026; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Noelvi Marte (4) hits against the Chicago Cubs in the second inning at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Where do we start?

TJ Friedl has taken multiple steps backward at the plate, on the bases, and in the outfield. His sprint speed is down. He's a below-average defender. The veteran is seemingly beginning to come around at the plate, but his strikeout rate and ground ball rate are both absurdly high.

Noelvi Marte and Will Benson are platooning, and neither has stood out. It seems like one of them will be the first demotion whenever the Reds want to make a move. Spencer Steer is a good defender at first base, but he struggles in the outfield.

All of this combines to form one of the worst offensive (and defensive) outfield units in recent memory. To make matters worse, one of the Reds' top 2025 trade targets, whom they whiffed on, is off to a hot start with the New York Mets.

Reds Should Have Traded for Luis Robert Jr. When They Had The Chance

Apr 8, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets center fielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) reacts after striking out against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

The Reds were closely connected to former Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. before he was sent to the Mets. But the Reds were reportedly unwilling to let go of a few talented prospects in the deal. As a result, the Mets took the initiative and acquired the stud outfielder.

Through 12 games, Robert is slashing .333/.480/.487 with an OPS near 1.000 and as many walks as strikeouts. He's hit two home runs and scored eight times. He hasn't posted good defensive numbers yet, but he was one of the best defensive outfielders in the league last season.

This trade whiff is going to haunt the Reds this year. It could haunt the Reds for years to come, too.

Cincinnati is seemingly alright with taking a bunch of infielders and trying to move them to the outfield. It's rarely worked. Steer struggles as a defender in the outfield, and his bat isn't good enough to be a poor defender.

Meanwhile, Robert is off to his best start in years, and the Reds passed up the chance to land him.

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