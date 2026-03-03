Reds Relief Pitcher May Have Edge in Bullpen Battle Due to Contract Status

Out of the eight relief pitchers the Reds will likely go with to open the 2026 season, six of them seem to be locks, and another one seems close to a lock.

Emilio Pagan, Tony Santillan, Graham Ashcraft, Caleb Ferguson, Brock Burke, and Pierce Johnson all are expected to make the Opening Day roster, barring injuries. Connor Phillips, who was one of Cincinnati's beft options out of the bullpen down the stretch last season feels like he is nearly a lock as well.

That leaves just one spot up for grabs for guys like Sam Moll, Luis Mey, Zach Maxwell, Lyon Richardson, Tejay Antone, and others.

Moll has yet to give up a run this spring. On Monday, he struck out two in a scoreless inning and he's been beter than Richardson, Maxwell, and May. May has given nine earned runs in three appearances while Maxwell and Richardson have given up a run in all three appearances.

Who is the Favorite to Win the Job?

Aug 31, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Sam Moll (50) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals in the seventh inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

One big reason I believe Moll the favorite, despite having two other left-handers in the bullpen, is he is the only one of the pitchers we mentioned who is out of minor league options. If Moll was to be DFA'd, he would certainly be claimed by another team.

Maxwell and Mey could use some more time in Triple-A working on their command. Phillips spent parts of 2024 and 2025 working on this and he became critical to the Reds at the end of last season.

While he struggled in 2025, Moll is one of the best left-hander relievers in baseball when he is at his best.

“The main issue for me was in-zone percentage with fastballs,” Moll told Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard. “That led to getting behind hitters. That’s the focus moving forward. Getting back to attacking the zone. You look at those numbers and you won’t help yourself when you’re behind in the count.”

There is still plenty of time left for other pitchers to turn it around, but as of now, Sam Moll would be my pick to get the last spot in the bullpen.

