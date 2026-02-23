Terry Francona Didn’t Hide Frustration After Reds Bullpen Falters
Sunday was just the second Spring Training game for the Reds, but that doesn't mean manager Terry Francona isn't going to get frustrated when things go wrong.
The Reds got out to an 8-2 lead after five innings on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners behind two-RBI days from TJ Friedl, Matt McLain, Elly De La Cruz, and JJ Bleday.
But in the fifth inning, the wheels started to fall off. The Mariners rallied to score 12 runs in the last five innings to beat Cincinnati 14-8.
Connor Phillips, Lyon Richardon, Luis Mey, and Zach Maxwell combined to give up 11 runs on 10 hits and nine walks.
After the game, Francona was frustrated.
"Early on our guys were fine," Francona told Charlie Goldsmith. "It went (bad) from there. I know it’s early. No matter what time of year it is, that’s a hard way to win. If that’s during the season, I’m (really upset). Since it’s February, I’m just really aggravated."
If we learned anything from Francona last season, it's that he doesn't have the patience for guys not finding the zone. It's a big reason why the Reds traded away Alexis Diaz to the Dodgers last season after appearing in just six games.
Phillips, who looked fantastic down the stretch for the Reds last season walked three batters. Maxwell retired the first two batters he saw in the eighth inning before walking the next four, which allowed a run to come into score.
There are just a couple of bullpen spots up for grabs. None of the four of Richardson, Phillips, Mey, or Maxwell did themselves any favors on Sunday.
It’s still early in camp, but Francona’s message reflects the standard he’s setting. He expects guys to compete, and throwing strikes is non negotiable.
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI.