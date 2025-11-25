Reds Should Bolster Lineup By Signing Veteran Slugger

The Cincinnati Reds are in dire need of power in their lineup. While some would prefer the Reds splurge for a top-of-the-market player to fulfill this need, there are guys at the next tier who the Reds may actually be able to afford.

Ryan O’Hearn is a key name to know. While he isn't the marquee name that some have hoped for, he would improve this lineup for a fraction of what the marquee names will cost.

O’Hearn is coming off the best season of his career. He amassed 3.0 fWAR and 127 wRC+. He played in the most games in any one season of his eight total and set a career-high in on-base percentage (.366) and home runs (17).

The home run total doesn’t knock your socks off, for certain, but his overall body of work at the plate, that 127 wRC+, would have been far and away the best hitter on the Reds.

On top of that, he can play a little corner outfield and a little first base. His glove is better at first, as he had six outs above average at that position compared to negative one in the outfield. This was just the second time in his career that he’s posted positive OAA numbers at first base, but it is the highest mark he’s reached.

He’s an interesting player in that the first five years of his career were not very good, but the last three have been a renaissance. He has a total of 4.7 career fWAR. He has a total of 6.1 fWAR in just the past three seasons. This all coincides with him leaving the Kansas City Royals, with whom he played the first five years of his career.

According to Spotrac, O’Hearn’s market value is just a smidge over $11.4 million per year. The Reds could conceivably add him and either another bat or a decent relief pitcher with the $20 million in funds they are expected to have available.

While he isn’t the most awe-inspiring player, he would improve this lineup. O’Hearn would provide value on an everyday basis. He actually has a better OPS against lefties (.832) than he does against righties (.795).

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



