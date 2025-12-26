Cincinnati Reds Sign Young Pitcher to Minor League Deal
In this story:
The Cincinnati Reds have signed 17-year-old pitcher, David Mendoza to a minor league deal and assigned him to their Dominican Summer League roster.
Mendoza is a right-handed pitcher from Venezuela, but aside from that, there is not much information available about the 17-year-old.
The Reds have two teams in the DSL. The DSL Rojos finished the 2025 season with a 23-30 record and fifth place in the DSL Central Division. The DSL Reds finished the season 30-25, placing fourth in the DSL West Division.
Three Cincinnati Reds prospects earned spots in the Dominican Summer League All-Star Game: Adolfo Sanchez, Pablo Nunez, and Iker Redona.
The Cincinnati Reds finished the 2025 season with a record of 83-79, making the postseason for the first time since 2020 and just the second time since 2013. They fell in two games in the National League Wild Card Series to the eventual World Series Champion, the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss
One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League
Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss
Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster
Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star
Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers
Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series
Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction
MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History
Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency
Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team
Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks
Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth
Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot
Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment
Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.Follow RedsDaily4