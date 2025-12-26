Cincinnati Reds Sign Young Pitcher to Minor League Deal

The Cincinnati Reds have signed 17-year-old pitcher, David Mendoza to a minor league deal and assigned him to their Dominican Summer League roster.

Mendoza is a right-handed pitcher from Venezuela, but aside from that, there is not much information available about the 17-year-old.

The Reds have two teams in the DSL. The DSL Rojos finished the 2025 season with a 23-30 record and fifth place in the DSL Central Division. The DSL Reds finished the season 30-25, placing fourth in the DSL West Division.

Three Cincinnati Reds prospects earned spots in the Dominican Summer League All-Star Game: Adolfo Sanchez, Pablo Nunez, and Iker Redona.

The Cincinnati Reds finished the 2025 season with a record of 83-79, making the postseason for the first time since 2020 and just the second time since 2013. They fell in two games in the National League Wild Card Series to the eventual World Series Champion, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The #Reds have signed 17-year-old RHP David Mendoza to a minor league contract and assigned the Venezuela native to the club’s Dominican Summer League roster.https://t.co/0uTR5FoJC4 — Gingersaurus Rex (@HeyGingersaurus) December 25, 2025

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss

One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League

Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss

Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster



Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star

Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers

Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series

Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction

MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History

Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency

Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team

Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks

Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth

Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot

Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment

Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



