Reds Starting Pitching Must Get Back on Track After Tough Week

If starting pitching is the strength of the Cincinnati Reds, then this week's trend should raise some eyebrows. While it is important to note that we aren't even 20 games into the 2026 season and the Reds' top two pitchers have yet to make a start, no one is feeling sorry for them.

Andrew Abbott threw into the 6th inning on Tuesday in Miami when the Reds had their first big comeback of the season to beat the Marlins. Since then, the Reds' starters have been, frankly, really bad. Here is what their starting pitchers' lines have looked like since then.

Wednesday, Brady Singer: 2.2 IP, 6 R, 5 ER, 10 H, 3 K

Thursday, Rhett Lowder: 5.1 IP, 5 R, 4 ER, 8 H, 2 K, 2 BB

Friday, Chase Burns: 5.1 IP, 5 ER, 7 H, 4 BB, 2 K, 4 BB

Saturday, Brandon Williamson: 4.0 IP, 3 ER, 3 H, 3 K, 6 BB

Sunday, Andrew Abbott: 3.0 IP, 8 H, 7 ER, 1 K, 2 BB

The Reds are 1-4 in these games, thanks to a big game on Saturday vs the Angels. But, in that time, the starter's ERA is 10.62 with just 11 strikeouts, 14 walks, and 31 hits. You simply cannot have that.

Even if the Reds' offense was clicking and the outfield defense wasn't a major concern, the Reds' starting pitching has to get back to leading the way for this team to get back to winning baseball games. It's understandable that Rhett Lowder and Chase Burns being so young, had tough starts, its part of their growth as Major Leaguers. Understandably, Cincinnati is without Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo, the two guys you'd argue are the top of the rotation guys. It's even understandable that Brandon Williamson is going to also have ebbs and flows, given that he missed all of last season due to injury.

Apr 10, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) walks off the field after being lifted during the game against the Los Angeles Angels in the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

But, even with all of that being said, the Reds cannot afford to have their starting pitchers continue to struggle the way they have. Now, it's up to Derek Johnson and the pitchers themselves to determine how they get back to being what the team needs them to be. While I do believe they will get back to being the strength of the team, it has to be sooner rather than later, or this tough week could extend further than anyone would wish.

This week Cincinnati welcomes the San Fransisco Giants to Great American Ball Park before hitting the road for series vs the Twins and Rays, As a team, Tampa is 5th in the majors in team batting average at .257, while San Fransisco is sitting at .239, and Minnesota is just under the top half of the league hitting .229, so it won't be easy, but it's time to kick it back into gear.