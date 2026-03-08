Reds Struck Gold, Rookie Slugger Emerging as Star Before Opening Day

Coming into spring training, there were a lot of storylines and players that had the city of Cincinnati buzzing with excitement. But it's Cincinnati Reds rookie slugger Sal Stewart who might take the cake as the team's most anticipated star this year.

Stewart debuted with the Reds late last season and burst on the scene. He showcased a developed approach at the plate with the ability to work a long count while also slugging as much as any hitter in the lineup. In 55 big league at-bats last season, Stewart clubbed five home runs and help an OPS over .800.

“I’m buying stock in Sal Stewart," Tejay Antone said, via Reds reporter Charlie Goldsmith. "I’ve got him lined up for Rookie of the Year.”

Stewart has been even better in spring camp and spring training this year.

Sal Stewart already has Cincinnati buzzing with excitement

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) looks up after hitting a homer in the second inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, at Camelback Ranch Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stewart has recorded six hits, two home runs, a double, and 5 RBI across 19 spring training at-bats. He's also stole two bases, showcasing sneaky speed that's always been an underrated aspect of his game.

The Reds players and coaches have been buzzing with excitement since the minute he stepped on the field with the big league club. He's a lot of peoples pick for the team's biggest breakout player this year.

“It’s an easy one. Sal Stewart," Rece Hinds said. "The way he approaches his day and his at-bats is very professional. With him being that young, it’s incredible to watch.”

Stewart is expected to see an everyday role with the Reds this season. He's likely going to be the everyday first baseman, but he could be used in other roles, too. Stewart could be used as the backup third baseman, alongside Eugenio Suárez, for Ke'Bryan Hayes. He could also be the main backup for Matt McLain at second base, if need be. But the fact of the matter is that he needs to be in the lineup as much as possible.

“Sal Stewart looks really good," Garrett Hampson said. "Seeing how he hits out there, the bat, being able to play first and second. He looks like a strong bat. A young hitter who has a good idea of what he’s trying to do out there.”

Stewart was a star down the stretch for the Reds. He's looked even better this spring. If he can carry this production over into the summer, the Reds could have their second National League Rookie of the Year winner in the last few years.

