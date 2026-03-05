Reds Trending in the Right Direction With Spring Training Power Surge

The Cincinnati Reds have struggled in the power department for the last few years, which is a surprising fact considering they play in the very hitter-friendly confines of Great American Ballpark.

Still, the Reds haven't been able to slug with the roster currently put together.

Last season, they only hit 167 home runs across the 162 regular season games. This was good for 21st in the league with them ranking behind teams like the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays. The New York Yankees led baseball with 274 team home runs, and they were one of nine teams to hit at least 200.

The 2025 Reds only had two players eclipse 20 home runs on the season with Elly De La Cruz hitting 22 and Spencer Steer hitting 21. Matt McLain and Austin Hays each added 15. Besides them, the Reds didn't have a hitter with over 15 home runs.

But they've seen a lot of different results in spring training this season.

Reds enjoying power surge ahead of Opening Day

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) hits a homer in the fifth inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Reds should be closer to the 200 home run mark with the way their lineup is currently configured. The addition of Eugenio Suárez is good for 30 to 40 home runs, if not more, assuming he can stay healthy.

But beyond that, the Reds have seen an uptick in power in spring training.

Across nine official spring training games, before Thursday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Reds had hit 17 home runs, good for nearly two per game. This is a stark uptick from the rate of around one home run per game in 2025. This doesn't include the exhibition game against Team Cuba on Wednesday when Noelvi Marte, Sal Stewart, and JJ Bleday all added home runs.

Obviously, the small sample size could have an impact, but the Reds have seen multiple players club home runs over 110 miles per hour off the bat. McLain leads the way with four after he added one in Thursday's game. Stewart, De La Cruz, and Will Benson all have two home runs after De La Cruz and Benson added a home run a piece in the first inning against the Dodgers.

Either way, the Reds should see an uptick in home runs.

De La Cruz is healthy, and it looks like he's seeing the ball as well as ever. Stewart is going to get a full season in the big leagues. Suárez, as mentioned before, is going to add some thump to the middle of the lineup.

It's shaping up to be a very exciting summer in Cincinnati.

