Sal Stewart Continues Historic Start to Season, Makes Reds History

Cincinnati Reds prospect Sal Stewart got a taste of the big leagues last season, and he was mighty impressive, hitting a handful of home runs and posting an OPS of nearly 900 in his short time in Cincinnati last year.

It was clear the future was bright for Stewart. His best days were ahead of him and it didn't take him long to show that in 2026.

Stewart earned National League Player of the Week honors for the first week of the season after recording seven hits, three doubles, and a home run in the opening series against the Boston Red Sox. He continued this hot stretch into Monday's series opener against Braxton Ashcraft and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Sal Stewart Joins Elite Club in Reds History

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) looks for a fan to throw a ball to after the second inning of the MLB Opening Day game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Boston Red Sox at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, March 26, 2026. The game was tied at 0 after four innings. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After singling in his first at-bat before walking in his second and third at-bats on Monday, Stewart became the fourth Red since 1900 to reach base safely three or more times in each of the team's first four games of the season.

Stewart's single was hit at over 104 miles per hour to move Elly De La Cruz from first base to third base in the opening inning of the game. Stewart and De La Cruz would be stranded after Eugenio Suárez grounded out to the catcher, but Stewart had already shown his ability to lay off a few close pitches before smashing a mistake from Ashcraft.

Later in the game, Stewart showcased his discipline and patience to draw a pair of walks that would put him in Reds history.

Sal Stewart is Only Going to Get Better From Here

Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Sal Stewart (27) comes to bat in the first inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Boston Red Sox at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, March 29, 2026. The game was scoreless after three innings. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Considering Stewart is only 22 years old and has played in just over a dozen big league games, it's safe to say he'll continue to improve.

Stewart has excellent plate discipline, which has already been on display this season. He doesn't swing and miss a lot, but when he does swing, it's loud contact. His average exit velocity and max exit velocity both jump off the page. All of these metrics combine to form one of the hottest hitters in baseball.

Stewart is still figuring out how to operate at the big league level, but it doesn't seem like he's struggling to adjust. Having Stewart hit behind De La Cruz is going to be a massive boost for both young stars in Cincinnati.

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