Reds Hero Dane Myers Sounds Off After Walk-Off Hit vs. Red Sox

The Cincinnati Reds have an early contender for their game of the year after beating the Boston Red Sox in heroic fashion on Saturday night. Knowing the Reds and how exciting their games can be, it's very unlikely that Saturday's game is the most exciting game of the year, but it was still quite a roller coaster ride for the Reds faithful.

After going back and forth with the Red Sox, outfielder Dane Myers came to the plate with one out and runners on first and second in the bottom of the eleventh inning. Myers is notorious for being able to hit left-handed pitchers, but not righties. But that didn't matter as he pulled a walk-off single into left field to score TJ Friedl and secure the Reds' first win of the year.

Dane Myers Shares Raw Emotion After Walk-Off Hit

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Dane Myers (17) celebrates with his team after a walk off base hit in the eleventh inning between the Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Sox at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, March 28, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After the game, Myers shared a message to the fans.

“I feel like I have full confidence from the team, staff and players, so it's easy to go up there and feel confident in myself," Myers said following the walk-off victory.

First impressions are a big deal. For Reds fans, it's very easy to cheer for Myers going forward after such a heroic first impression. Coming into the game, it was unclear if Myers would even get into the game. A few hours after the first pitch, he found himself the hero.

"Obviously, I didn't start the game today, but I figured I'd be in at some point to help the team somehow, so I'm happy I came through," Myers said.

It's also important to note that Myers entered the game as a defensive substitute a few innings before hitting the walk-off. He was able to get into the flow of the game before taking the big at-bat, which he feels like is a huge advantage compared to a traditional pinch hitter.

"Getting out there for a couple of innings helps, too, I think. Just stepping on the field and touching grass before you get in the box. It definitely helps, I think," Myers said following the win.

Key Takeaways From Reds' Extra Innings Win Over Red Sox

Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) is introduced before the first inning of the MLB Opening Day game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Boston Red Sox at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, March 26, 2026. The game was tied at 0 after four innings. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are a few key takeaways from a big game like this. Let's go through them.

First off, the offense isn't nearly as bad as it looked against Garrett Crochet on Opening Day. Crochet is one of the best pitchers in the league. Getting blanked by him and the Red Sox's best relievers isn't a crushing result. There's no reason to overreact. Matt McLain, Elly De La Cruz, Sal Stewart, and others all looked very good on Saturday.

Secondly, Connor Phillips has true closer potential. He was able to blank the Red Sox in the tenth and eleventh innings to give Myers a chance to hit the walk-off. Phillips' sweeper is one of the best pitches in the league.

Finally, the Reds are incredibly deep with talent. They saw production from a slew of players, including Myers, en route to this exciting win over Boston.