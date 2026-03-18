The Non-Obvious Reds Players Who Have Real Roster Leverage

The Opening Day roster is getting closer and closer to being finalized. On Tuesday, it was announced that Chase Burns, Rhett Lowder, Brandon Williamson, Connor Phillips, and Will Benson all made the team.

So with just over a week until Opening Day, there appears to be just two roster spots up for grabs.

There’s one final bullpen spot and one final bench spot still up for grabs. Two players look like they have the edge heading into the final decision.

The Bullpen

Aug 31, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Sam Moll (50) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals in the seventh inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Since the Reds elected to carry six starting pitchers, there are just seven spots in the bullpen.

Emilo Pagan, Graham Ashcraft, Tony Santillan, Brock Burke, Pierce Johnson, and Connor Phillips all seem to have spots locked up.

The final spot seems to be between Luis Mey, Kyle Nicolas, Zach Maxwell, Sam Moll, and Hagen Danner.

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The pitcher that has the clear edge to win the final spot is left-handed reliever Sam Moll. Not only has Moll yet to give up a run this spring, but he's the only one in the group who does not have any minor league options remaining. If Moll were to be designated for assignment, it is almost guaranteed that he would be picked up by a team off waivers. Also, with Caleb Ferguson set to start the season on the injured list, the Reds have only one other left-hander in the bullpen.

It feels unlikely the Reds would risk losing Sam Moll for nothing, especially with the other bullpen options still having minor league flexibility. Hagen Danner could be the exception, but it’s unclear if he has an opt-out in his contract.

Final Bench Spot

From left, Cincinnati Reds infielders Eugenio Suárez (28), Nathaniel Lowe (31) and Sal Stewart (27) share a conversation during the first day of full squad workouts , Monday, Feb. 16, 2026, at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

JJ Bleday, Rece Hinds, and Nathaniel Lowe have all had fantastic springs offensively. In years past, all three of these guys would have made the roster without blinking. However, this year, it appears there will be room for just one, barring guys like Noelvi Marte are safe.

Although he's not on the 40-man roster, Nathaniel Lowe seems to have the edge out of this trio. He is a veteran who has previously won an American League Gold Glove Award, as well as a Silver Slugger.

He's also a guy who has consistently hit right-handed pitching well. Much like Moll, if Lowe doesn't make the Opening Day roster, the Reds will likely lose him. Although it hasn't been 100% confirmed, veterans like Lowe almost always have an opt-out clause in their contract that says they can become a free agent if they don't make the big league club.

Bleday and Hinds both have options left, which makes Lowe feel like the easy move.

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