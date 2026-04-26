Bullpen Falters as Reds Drop Series Finale to Tigers

The Cincinnati Reds won the series, but dropped the series finale against the Detroit Tigers 8-3 on Sunday afternoon.

Here are our postgame takeaways:

Lowder Rebounds From Rough First Inning

After giving up a bases-loaded double in the first inning, Rhett Lowder rebounded nicely and did not give up another run throughout the rest of his outing. He gave up two runs on six hits over five innings of work. He walked a batter and struck out a season-high seven batters.

Lowder has been solid this season. His ERA sits at 3.18 on the year.

Rally Reds Use Power to Battle Back

Cincinnati Reds right fielder JJ Bleday (22) runs the field after hitting a homer in the third inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, at | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the second inning with the Reds trailing 2-0, Nathaniel Lowe hit his fourth home run in three games to pull the Reds within one.

In the fourth, JJ Bleday homered in his first game as a Red to tie the game at two.

In the fifth, Ke'Bryan Hayes led the inning off with a triple off the right field wall. After a TJ Friedl groundout, Matt McLain doubled down the left field line to put the Reds on top 3-2.

Bullpen Falters

Brock Burke loaded the bases with just one out in the sixth, but was able to get a strikeout and a flyout to get out of the jam and keep it a 3-2 Reds' lead.

In the seventh, Gleyber Torres reached on a Ke'Bryan Hayes error and Hao-Yu Lee followed with his first home run of the season off of Sam Moll to give the Tigers a 4-3 lead.

Moll was pulled for reliever Pierce Johnson.

Spencer Torkelson followed with his fifth home run in as many games to give the Tigers a 5-3 lead. Kerry Carpenter tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly.

Torres homered off of Jose Franco in the 8th.

Coming into Sunday's game, Cincinnati's bullpen ERA was the best in all of Major League Baseball.

Up Next

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) throws a pitch in the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park on Thursday, April 16, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Reds are off on Monday before starting a three-game series with the Rockies on Tuesday. Chase Burns is scheduled to start for Cincinnati.

Game Notes

Nick Lodolo struck out seven batters for High-A Dayton in his rehab appearance on Sunday.

The Reds are now 23-24 all-time vs the Tigers.

The Reds have homered 15 times over their last 5 games.

Sunday was the first time the Reds lost after leading after six innings. They are now 14-1 when leading after six.

The Reds are 13-5 against American League teams this season.

The Reds are 7-7 in day games and 11-3 in night games.

There were 19 home runs combined in the series, which is the most ever in a 3-game series at Great American Ball Park