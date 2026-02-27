Three Reds with the Most to Prove in Spring Training

With 2026 spring training in full swing down in Goodyear, the battle for roster spots is already underway for the Reds.

For some players, this time of year is about getting back into a rhythm after the offseason. For others, it's about proving they belong at the big-league level.

Although a solid showing during spring training doesn't always guarantee regular-season success, it gives Tito and the fans a first look at who's ready to contribute.

Here are three Reds who have to make a strong impression over the next few weeks.

Héctor Rodríguez

Cincinnati Reds left fielder Héctor Rodríguez (43) hits the ball in the third inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026. | © Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rodríguez may be the most intriguing name on this list. The 21-year-old hit a combined .283 in Double-A Chattanooga and Triple-A Louisville last year, mashing 19 home runs and driving in 65 in the process.

There's no question he can produce at the plate, but his defense in the outfield has room for improvement.

In the Spring Training opener against the Cleveland Guardians, there were multiple balls hit his way that he was unable to convert into outs, extending innings and creating scoring opportunities.

If Rodriguez wants to make a push for the major league roster at some point this season, improving defensively has to be priority No. 1.

Rhett Lowder

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Rhett Lowder (25) delivers a pitch in the third inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. | © Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After a promising short stint with the Reds in 2024, Lowder missed the entire 2025 season with the club after suffering an oblique strain while on a rehab assignment for an elbow injury earlier in the year.

He's locked in a battle with Chase Burns for the fifth spot in the starting rotation, making this a pivotal spring for him.

Lowder allowed just four runs in 30 2/3 innings pitched in his first major league action, so the potential is there, but it remains to be seen whether he can stay healthy.

If he can, he may begin to solidify his spot in a Reds rotation that is already loaded with talent.

JJ Bleday

Cincinnati Reds left fielder JJ Bleday (22) hits a double RBI in the second inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Seattle Mariners, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. | © Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bleday is looking to rebound after a disappointing 2025 campaign with the Athletics, hitting just .212 with 14 homers and 39 RBIs.

In 2024, he showed his potential, hitting .243 with 20 homers and 60 RBIs, proving he can produce at the major league level.

With expectations of Bleday replicating that success, the Reds signed him to a one-year, $1.4 million contract in December, essentially making 2026 his "prove it" year.

After launching a 464-foot homer in the Reds' recent win over the White Sox, he's already shown what he can do. If he can keep that production up, an everyday spot in Cincinnati's outfield could be his.

