Reds Offseason Signing Already Turning Heads in Spring Training

The Cincinnati Reds made the postseason last year, but their dreams were immediately crushed in a first round matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Reds were swept in two games.

As a result, Cincinnati took a few big chances on some overlooked players in free agency this offseason. They added players like JJ Bleday and Nathaniel Lowe, alongside the big addition of Eugenio Suárez to cap off the offseason. While Suárez might have been the biggest addition, it's Bleday who's been turning heads in spring training.

“I’ve watched him for a while. Great swing," pitcher Brady Singer said about Bleday, per Reds reporter Charlie Goldsmith. "He has been incredible. A ton of homers. His at-bats are really impressive.”

Across 17 spring training at-bats, Bleday has six hits, a doubles, a home run, and five runs scored. He's looked even more impressive in the Reds live batting practice sessions of the offseason. It seems like every time he makes contact, it's a hard hit ball, though some of them result in outs.

JJ Bleday has looked spectacular in spring training

Cincinnati Reds right fielder JJ Bleday (22) is embraced by teammates in the dugout after hitting a homer in the third inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, at | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“JJ Bleday has looked really good. He has been hitting the ball hard," Tyler Stephenson said, per Goldsmith. "Even some balls that aren’t home runs have been hit hard. Playing against him, he’s very talented. He’s going to help us out a lot.”

The Reds added Bleday as a platoon outfielder. He's seemingly competing against Will Benson for a roster spot and playing time against right-handed pitchers. If he continues to hit as well as he has in spring training, it's hard to imagine he won't be in the lineup against righties early in the year.

“The guy who I’ve really been on a lot is JJ Bleday," pitching prospect Chase Petty said, via Goldsmith. "The way he goes about his business. The at-bats he takes. He looks like he’s really locked in. It’s really impressive to watch.”

Bleday brings a veteran presence that the Reds were seemingly lacking for the bulk of the last few years. Adding him, alongside a few veteran bullpen arms, Lowe, and Suárez, should bring the Reds the experience they need to win down the stretch. Pair that with the talent on the pitching staff and the exciting bats in the lineup, then it's hard to imagine this Reds team doing anything besides taking a big step forward this season.

