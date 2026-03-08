Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Already Has Cincinnati Buzzing

The Cincinnati Reds have a lot to be excited about ahead of opening day.

They have a loaded roster with players like Elly De La Cruz, Andrew Abbott, and Hunter Greene, all of whom had very good seasons last year. Players like Chase Burns and Sal Stewart are looking to take the next step towards stardom after good seasons last year. The Reds added Eugenio Suárez a few months ago and the city is incredibly excited about his return.

This spring, the clubhouse has been buzzing about other players though. Spring training is typically when the under-the-radar players get their chance to shine with the big-league club painted across their chest.

One of the players who has already had the Reds players and coaches buzzing with excitement is pitcher Hagen Danner, who was signed in free agency by the Reds back in January.

Hagen Danner has been a pleasant surprise for the Reds

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hagen Danner (81) delivers a pitch in the seventh inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Danner has looked very good in camp with the Reds. He has an impressive fastball that can reach 98 miles per hour, with the potential to get to triple digits if he can keep trending in this direction.

“Hagen Danner has had a really good camp," Caleb Ferguson said, via Goldsmith. "He has really put himself in the conversation, I feel like. The way he goes about it every day is impressive. He has had a really good camp. Any time you have a big fastball, that’s going to play.”

Danner has only made it to the big leagues once, back in 2023 with the Toronto Blue Jays. He recorded one out. He was solid in 2024, but struggled a bit last season. The Reds will need him to continue pitching as he has in camp if they want him to make an impact in Cincinnati.

“He has been throwing the ball really well." All-Star pitcher Andrew Abbott said about Danner, via Reds reporter Charlie Goldsmith. "I’ve played with him before and knew what he could do. Seeing him in games and in practice, he has shown up. He has done well in bullpens, in live (batting practices), in games. Overall, he’s a great teammate and a great person.”

Overall, Danner is looking much better than anybody could have expected coming into spring camp. The Reds have a much deeper pitching staff because of players like Danner. If they experience any significant injuries early in the year, he's the kind of player who will be called upon.

