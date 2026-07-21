Cincinnati Reds Announce Injury Updates on 3 Key Players

The Cincinnati Reds are way past a crossroads in the 2026 season. After Monday night's 8-0 loss to the Seattle Mariners, the Reds moved to 45-54 on the year.

It's safe to say the season is already dead, which means the Reds are going to be selling assets before the trade deadline. So, how did they get here?

There are many reasons to blame for the rough season, and one of the biggest has been injuries. Injuries have been hitting the Reds since before the season began. However, on Tuesday, the team announced some good news for a few of the players on the injured list.

Positive News

Jun 24, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Blake Dunn hits an RBI double against the Milwaukee Brewers in the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Charlie Goldsmith reports that Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo will attempt a bullpen session on Wednesday. The team says they will need to use their judgment during the throwing session.

Lodolo's blister issues returned, sidelining the left-hander in his start against the Chicago Cubs on July 11th. The blister issue plagued Lodolo before the season and in the past. It appears this isn't something going away anytime soon.

Blake Dunn is also scheduled for a rehab assignment on Thursday, where he will DH. The Reds feel comfortable giving Dunn some hacks at the plate as he begins his journey back to Cincinnati. Dunn joined the injured list with a sprained right elbow back at the end of June.

Reds infielder, or now utility man, Matt McLain is also set for his rehab assignment on Friday. McLain suffered a left calf strain that put him on the 10-day injured list.

Jul 7, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain (9) catches a ball for an out hit by Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All of the latest injury news appears to be good news for the Reds. It's hard to envision this roster being the same as it looks right now when late August arrives.

However, no one on the injured list is being moved anytime soon. Although Lodolo could have been a potential trade piece before this latest injury.

Looking at all three players who are hoping to make a return soon, it feels Dunn is the only one with a future on this squad, for the time being.

Dunn was having a pretty good season before joining the injured list. But for McLain, it felt like the Reds' second baseman was on his last legs.

Jun 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (left) talks with outfielder Blake Dunn (right) in the dugout before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reinforcements could be on the way for Terry Francona's team. But the roster may look a little different by the time they return to Cincinnati. There are still a lot of unknowns to dive into when it comes to the current roster.