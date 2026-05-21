Cincinnati Reds Announce Trade, Send Outfielder to Miami Marlins

The Cincinnati Reds are getting a nice rest day after taking down the Philadelphia Phillies in a three-game series on the road. On Friday, the team will be back in action, as they welcome the St. Louis Cardinals to Great American Ball Park for a massive three-game series.

Even though it is a rest day, it appears the front office isn't resting. On Thursday, the Reds announced a major move that shouldn't surprise the fan base.

The Reds officially traded Rece Hinds to the Miami Marlins. In exchange for Hinds, the Marlins are sending right-handed pitcher Zach McCambley.

In Another Life

Apr 21, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Rece Hinds (57) scores a run during the seventh inning against Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | Pablo Robles-Imagn Images

Hinds appeared in just 12 games for the Reds this season. In that time, the outfielder had 36 plate appearances that resulted in four hits and just one walk.

For a moment back in 2024, it felt like Hinds could find himself as an everyday player for the Reds. Unfortunately, his hot bat would die out, and Hinds never found his confidence back at the plate in the big leagues.

Looking at Hinds' numbers from the minor leagues this season, it's clear why another team could still see the potential in him. With the Louisville Bats this season, Hinds is batting .306 with an OPS of 1.058. Hinds could never get it together in Cincinnati, but there's definitely a spark in that bat; he just needs to find that confidence once again.

The New Guy

Zach McCambley (31) pitches during the Monterrey Sultanes vs Pensacola Blue Wahoos (wearing Pok-Ta-Pok uniforms) exhibition baseball game at Blue Wahoos Stadium in Pensacola on Tuesday, April, 2, 2024. Pok-Ta-Pok was a Mesoamerican game played in the 16th century. | Gregg Pachkowski / gregg@pnj.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Reds have added another with McCambley in this trade. McCambley has been in the minor league system since 2021. His career ERA is 4.12, and he has posted an 18-23 overall record.

The Phillies took McCambley in the Rule 5 draft, with a chance to compete for a spot this season. Phillies director of professional scouting Mike Ondo had this to say about McCambley:

“He’s really, really tough on right-handed hitters,” said Ondo. "And I think that was one of the big appeals for us: to have a guy that can kind of come in, he’s got a starter background, he’s been in the bullpen, but just someone who has some versatility to maybe log some innings, pitch short, whatever the staff might need him to do. But to really kind of get in there and get him on a pocket of right-handed hitters, I think, is really what we’re hoping is where some big value is."

McCambley seems to be a versatile arm for a franchise that is in need of filling holes in nearly every spot in the pitching rotation.