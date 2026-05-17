The Cincinnati Reds made a surprising roster decision on Sunday morning when they designated outfielder Rece Hinds for assignment, making rove for P.J. Higgins to be called up after Jose Trevino was placed on the injured list.

The move was a surprise because Hinds has so much upside and had come off one of the best springs of his career. It felt more likely for the Reds to DFA someone like Zach Maxwell, Luis Mey, or Kyle Nicolas. They also could have looked into moving a player like Julian Aguiar to the 60-day injured list.

Terry Francona Reacts

Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) walks back to the dugout after changing Cincinnati Reds pitcher Connor Phillips (34) out of the pitchers mound in the eighth inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals, Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is no denying that Reds manager Terry Francona has a big say in the roster. Before Sunday's series finale against the Cleveland Guardians, Francona spoke about the decision to DFA Hinds.

"Maybe for his sake, I really hope he gets an opportunity he didn’t get here," Francona told Charlie Goldsmith. "I love the kid. There are obviously tools there. Sometimes, things have a way of working out for guys.”

It would be a big surprise to see Hinds go unclaimed. You also have to believe the Reds tried to trade Hinds before ultimately deciding to designate him for assignment.

Sal Stewart's Struggles

May 12, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Sal Stewart (27) reacts after a play in the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Over the last 16 games, Reds first baseman Sal Stewart is hitting below .150. Francona gave his thoughts on Stewart over this extended slump.

He started getting pounded in. It got him off of what he was hitting before," Francona said. He’s kind of in between a bit right now. Like you see with a lot of guys, he’s maybe trying to hit his way out of it. It’s easier said than done. He’s a young kid hitting right smack in the middle of the order. They still walked him. He’ll be ok. He’s too good of a hitter. He’s ok."

Stewart was initially going to get an off day on Saturday, but when the Guardians changed to a left-handed pitcher, Francona decided to keep Stewart in the lineup. He went 0-2 with two walks.

What is a bit of a surprise is that on Sunday, Gavin Williams in scheduled to start, who is the pitcher Francona had planned to give Stewart an off day against. But that isn't the case. Stewart is in the lineup and hitting fifth.

The Reds look to win the series on Sunday afternoon at 1:40 p.m. ET at Progressive Field. Brady Singer will start on the mound for the Reds.