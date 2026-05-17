Reds Make Multiple Roster Moves, Including One Shocking Decision
In this story:
The Reds made a plethora of roster moves on Sunday morning. They place Jose Trevino on the injured list with a left hamstring injury and selected the contract and promoted P,J. Higgins from Triple-A Louisville.
They also options Luis Mey to Louisville and recalled right-handed pitcher Jose Franco. However, the most surprising move was that they designated Rece Hinds for assignment.
A Difficult Decision
This decision seems shocking. The Reds have plenty of relievers, both in the big leagues and in the minors, who can't seem to throw strikes, and they instead decided to DFA Hinds, who has massive upside. Although he hasn't been able to put it together in the minors at this point, it feels silly to give up on him at this point in his career.
This is very similar to the move they made last month when they designated Christian Encarnacion-Strand for assignment and eventually traded him to the Orioles for cash considerations.
In three seasons, Hinds got just 51 plate appearances at the big league level. Sure, he struggled mightily in his limited playing time with the Reds, but is 51 plate appearances really enough to judge a player who has been one of the best players in Triple-A?
To me, it's absolutely not. However, it's not the first time we've seen the Reds make a decision like this with one of their young players.
Reds Needed a Fresh Arm
The Reds desperately needed a fresh arm in the bullpen for their series finale against the Guardians and Franco provides just that. Luis Mey was the obvious candidate to get sent down. He continues to struggle with his command in the big leagues. He's walking over 7 1/2 batters per nine innings.
The Reds bullpen has a whole has walked more batters than anyone else in the majors.
Trevino to Injured List
It's been a tough season for Trevino, who is going on the injured list for the second time this season. This time, it's due to a hamstring injury that he suffered in Saturday's game against the Guardians.
Trevino is slashing .143/.172/.179 with one extra-base hit in 10 games for the Reds this season.
P.J. Higgins, who was DFA'd just last week, will join the club on Sunday.
Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Reds Delivered to YOU Directly
Follow me on X at @RedsDaily4 for more.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds! Follow Cincinnati Reds OnSI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI. Like Our Cincinnati Reds On SI Facebook Page. Follow Cincinnati Reds On SI on Instagram.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.Follow RedsDaily4