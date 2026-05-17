Reds Make Multiple Roster Moves, Including One Shocking Decision

The Reds made a plethora of roster moves on Sunday morning. They place Jose Trevino on the injured list with a left hamstring injury and selected the contract and promoted P,J. Higgins from Triple-A Louisville.

They also options Luis Mey to Louisville and recalled right-handed pitcher Jose Franco. However, the most surprising move was that they designated Rece Hinds for assignment.

A Difficult Decision

Apr 24, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Rece Hinds (57) runs to second after hitting a double in the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

This decision seems shocking. The Reds have plenty of relievers, both in the big leagues and in the minors, who can't seem to throw strikes, and they instead decided to DFA Hinds, who has massive upside. Although he hasn't been able to put it together in the minors at this point, it feels silly to give up on him at this point in his career.

This is very similar to the move they made last month when they designated Christian Encarnacion-Strand for assignment and eventually traded him to the Orioles for cash considerations.

In three seasons, Hinds got just 51 plate appearances at the big league level. Sure, he struggled mightily in his limited playing time with the Reds, but is 51 plate appearances really enough to judge a player who has been one of the best players in Triple-A?

To me, it's absolutely not. However, it's not the first time we've seen the Reds make a decision like this with one of their young players.

Reds Needed a Fresh Arm

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Jose Franco (74) pitches in the seventh inning of the MLB baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Reds desperately needed a fresh arm in the bullpen for their series finale against the Guardians and Franco provides just that. Luis Mey was the obvious candidate to get sent down. He continues to struggle with his command in the big leagues. He's walking over 7 1/2 batters per nine innings.

The Reds bullpen has a whole has walked more batters than anyone else in the majors.

Trevino to Injured List

May 14, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Jose Trevino (35) scores on a two-run double hit by third baseman Ke'bryan Hayes (not pictured) in the fourth inning against the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

It's been a tough season for Trevino, who is going on the injured list for the second time this season. This time, it's due to a hamstring injury that he suffered in Saturday's game against the Guardians.

Trevino is slashing .143/.172/.179 with one extra-base hit in 10 games for the Reds this season.

P.J. Higgins, who was DFA'd just last week, will join the club on Sunday.

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