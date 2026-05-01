Reds Flamethrower Continues Making History, Trending in the Right Direction

The Cincinnati Reds came into spring training with one of the better pitching staffs in baseball, led by Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, and Andrew Abbott. But Greene suffered an elbow injury, and Lodolo suffered a blister issue. Neither has pitched this season. Abbott has also struggled more this season than he has in his entire career.

In their place, Reds flamethrower Chase Burns has stepped up in a big way. He's been the ace of the Reds' pitching staff through 29 games, leading the way with a 2.65 ERA, three wins (tied with Rhett Lowder), a 1.3 WAR, and 39 strikeouts in 34 innings.

On Tuesday night, Burns made Reds history.

Chase Burns Becomes Fastest Reds Pitcher to 100 Career Strikeouts

Apr 21, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) throws a pitch against Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | Pablo Robles-Imagn Images

With a first-inning strikeout on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, Burns became the fastest Reds starting pitcher in history to record 100 career strikeouts. He did it in only 72 1/3 innings pitched, which is good for 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

There are few players in the league who can keep up with Burns in the strikeout department.

While strikeouts aren't everything for a pitcher, they're important. On Tuesday, Burns found himself in a jam with runners on second and third base and only one out in the inning. He reared back for a strikeout of Kyle Karros before inducing a foul pop out to end the inning and keep the Reds in the lead.

Chase Burns is Still Growing as a Pitcher

Apr 28, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns (26) during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

“We played back because we had the lead,” Reds manager Terry Francona said, via Reds reporter Charlie Goldsmith. “He took it upon himself to go for the strikeout. Knowing and doing it… He reached back and threw some really good sliders.”

Burns has shown a lot of growth as a player this year. He's much more composed. He's playing with the same passion and fire, maybe even a little bit more, but the moment hasn't been too big for him.

“There’s growth,” Francona said, via Goldsmith. “The game is slowing down for him. He knows who he’s facing. He knows why he’s throwing a pitch. (Catcher Tyler Stephenson) knows him better. There are a lot of reasons. Plus, his stuff is really good, and his slider is getting better.”

The Reds have a true ace with Burns. He's one of the better pitchers in the league right now. Lodolo should be back in the near future. Greene will return this season, too. The Reds could be something special this season.