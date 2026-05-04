Cincinnati Reds Call Up Prospect to Start vs. Cubs, Send Zach Maxwell Down

The Cincinnati Reds recalled right-handed pitching prospect Chase Petty on Monday and optioned relief pitcher Zach Maxwell to Triple-A Louisville.

Petty appeared in three games for the Reds last season. In his Major League debut, he gave up nine runs on seven hits in 2 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out three batters.

On May 11, Petty gave up four runs on six hits in three innings. He struggled with his command, walking six batters and striking out four.

On June 21, Petty came on in relief and gave up one unearned run in an extra-innings loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Petty is the Reds' No. 8 prospect.

"Given his age -- he’ll pitch the 2026 season at age 23 -- and athleticism on the mound, the Reds are optimistic Petty will find his way back," MLB Pipeline wrote before the season. "The execution issues may have been as much about him trying to do too much, trying to get back to the big leagues with one outing, as about anything mechanical. There’s still mid-rotation ceiling here, though his 2025 stumble has surfaced some reliever risk concerns."

The Reds have lost three straight games coming into Monday night's game and could really use a strong performance from Petty. He last pitched on April 29 and tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings. He gave up two hits, walked three, and struck out four.

“This is his regular turn," manager Terry Francona told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "He's been pitching much better on the extra day [of rest], so that's why they took him out early the other day -- to try and mimic that as much as you can."

Petty throws five pitches. He throws his slider 32% of the time, his sinker 23% of the time, his 4-seam fastball 22% of the time, his changeup 12% of the time, and his sweeper 11% of the time.

He will face off against Edward Cabrera of the Cubs on Monday night.

Monday Night's Game Has Been Moved Up

Monday night's game was changed from 7:40 PM ET to 7:10 PM ET due to weather in the area.

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