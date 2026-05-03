Reds Map Out Nick Lodolo’s Return as Chase Petty Gets His Shot

The Cincinnati Reds are closer to getting one of their best pitchers back in the rotation. After allowing just two runs on five hits in 4 1/3 innings on Satursday night, Nick Lodolo is set to return to the big leagues.

Lodolo finished with six strikeouts and two walks. He's on the injured list due to a blister on his left hand.

Manager Terry Francona told Gordon Wittenmyer of the Enquirer and other reporters that Lodolo will pitch on Friday against the Astros. Meanwhile, Chase Petty will start for Cincinnati on Monday in Chicago against the Cubs.

Check out some of Lodolo's highlights from his performance on Saturday night below:

Good work from Nick Lodolo 🔥



Final Line: 4.1 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6K pic.twitter.com/0jt7zK8eOj — Louisville Bats (@LouisvilleBats) May 3, 2026

Petty's Chance

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Petty delivers a pitch in the first inning of the MLB game between Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Monday is a big day for Petty. He added a new pitch this offseason and will get a chance to show everyone that he's a big league pitcher. He has a 4.38 ERA in six starts for the Louisville Bats this season. He's allowed 22 hits, has 29 strikeouts and issued 11 walks in 24 2/3 innings.

Petty added a new pitch this offseason.

“It’s almost like holding a circle change, spike up the middle finger on the seams and let it rip,” Petty told Charlie Goldsmith in February. “When it’s good, it’s going to be really good.”

Petty is still just 23-years-old. He appeared in three games for the Reds last season, but he struggled. The youngster allowed 13 runs in six innings. He'll get a chance to redeem himself on Monday and show everyone what he can do in the big leagues.

Petty is the Reds' No. 7 overall prospect.

Starting Depth Tested

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brandon Williamson (55) pitches in the first inning of the MLB baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Reds' pitching depth has been tested early this season. Brandon Williamson went on the injured list with left shoulder fatigue. He struggled with his command all season. He underwent a MRI on Thursday and was placed on the injured list.

“Structurally, it came back good," manager Terry Francona said. “Dr. Kremchek looked at him, injected his shoulder with cortisone and he will go on a shoulder program—range of motion, strength and all that stuff.”

Williamson isn't the only Reds pitcher dealing with an injury. Hunter Greene still hasn't resumed throwing on the mound and is expected to be out until July after undergoing elbow surgery.

Lodolo's blister is another key injury the Reds have overcome in the past month. If he can return and be effective, it would bring some much needed stability to a Reds' rotation that has been inconsistent so far this season.