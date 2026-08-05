Reds Closer Emilio Pagan's Confidence Continues to Grow After Save in Win Over A's

The Cincinnati Reds have put the trade deadline in the rearview mirror and treated the fans in attendance at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday night to a dramatic win.

Things were looking bleak as the Reds went up to bat in the bottom of the eighth. A few wild pitches later, the Reds would take a 5-4 lead and would go on to shut the door on the Athletics in the ninth.

The one who shut the door on the A's in the ninth was Reds closer Emilio Pagan. After the game, Pagan spoke with Jim Day about his performance and how he's been able to find his confidence on the mound.

Nerves Of Steel

Jul 31, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Emilio Pagan (15) reacts after the victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I feel really good. My delivery is really consistent right now," Pagan told Day. " I've been able to execute at a high level here for the last few weeks."

The 2026 season has been one that has tested the Reds closer. Pagan went down with a hamstring injury during a series with the Chicago Cubs back in May. The injury happened on May 5th and Pagan didn't return to Cincinnati until July 1st.

Since his return, the Reds closer has looked the best he has looked all season. Pagan earned his 12th save of the season on Tuesday night. In his last six appearances, Pagan has pitched six innings and hasn't allowed a single run.

With so much to nitpick about this team, Pagan's recent performance is one that should give fans some optimism about the future.

Is It Too Late?

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Emilio Pagán (15) throws a pitch in the ninth inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. The Reds won the second game of a double header, 2-0. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Even before the trade deadline, it was Pagan who was talking about this team making a run to the playoffs. After their win on Tuesday night, the Reds moved to 54-58 on the year and are 5.5 games back from the final Wild Card spot in the National League.

Is it a stretch to believe the Reds can make the postseason? Absolutely! But would you want the team's closer to throw in the white flag now with two months left in the season?

It's going to take more than a dramatic comeback win over the Athletics for the Reds to really get fans on the playoff bandwagon. But everyone has to start somewhere.

The ultimate dream might be out of reach. However, Pagan is giving some of his best performances of the season in his recent appearances. Could that be the spark this franchise needs?