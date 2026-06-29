Cincinnati Reds Get Promising News on Infielders Eugenio Suarez and Ely De La Cruz

The Cincinnati Reds were hoping for good news on their two infielders on Monday morning after Eugenio Suarez and Elly De La Cruz both got banged up on Sunday.

Suarez left Sunday's game after being hit by a pitch. After the game, Suarez said his hand was so swollen that his X-ray was inconclusive.

"I mean right now, it's swollen, so the X-ray didn't show anything because they didn't see anything because it's too swollen," Suarez said. "Next is tomorrow morning, we are going to have a CT scan to see what is in there."

On Monday, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reported that his CT scan came back clear. Wittenmyer went onto say that Suarez has a hard protector on his wrist, but that he's ready to go.

This feels like the best possible scenario for the Reds.

Elly De La Cruz Update

Jun 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) runs from first base to third base against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

De La Cruz slipped and fell while trying to run out of the batter's box during Sunday's game. Afterward, he came up limping.

However, De La Cruz stayed in the game. After the game, Reds manager Terry Francona said that De La Cruz tweaked his ankle.

"Yeah, he got it taped," Francona said. "It kind of stiffened up while we were in here, but Tomas worked on him and we will kind of re-evaluate him and see how he is doing."

Charlie Goldsmith reported on Monday that De La Cruz's ankle feels good.

You can see the full lineup for Monday's series opener below:

Elly De La Cruz | DH Sal Stewart | 3B Spencer Steer | 1B JJ Bleday | LF Dane Myers | CF Noelvi Marte | RF Tyler Stepheson | C Matt McLain | SS Edwin Arroyo | 2B

De La Cruz is back in the lineup and back at the leadoff spot, but he will be the designated hitter and Matt McLain will get the start at shortstop.

With Blake Dunn out, Dane Myers will get the start in center field against left-handed pitcher Robert Gasser.

Nick Lodolo will start on the mound for the Reds. Lodolo left his last start after being hit on the hand with a comebacker.

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