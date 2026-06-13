Cincinnati Reds Grind Out 2-1 Win vs. Diamondbacks in Old-Fashioned Pitcher's Duel

After a painful loss on Friday night, the Cincinnati Reds were back in action Saturday afternoon in the second game of their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Fans were treated to two outstanding pitching performances from both teams' starters. In the end, it was the Reds who would secure the big 2-1 victory.

A heroic home run and a bullpen nailing the door shut wasn't in the script for most Reds fans, however, the team has no time for what is expected. Let's take a closer look at Saturday's win.

Strong Outing

Jun 13, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Rhett Lowder (25) pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Reds got exactly what they needed out of Saturday starter Rhett Lowder. Things were a little shaky early, as Lowder gave up a first inning home run to Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll. But after that, Lowder was as steady as they come.

The right-hander exited the game after 5.2 innings, finishing his day with six strikeouts, two walks, allowing five hits, and one earned run. Starting pitching for the Reds has been strong as of late. On Friday night, Nick Lodolo went 5.1 innings, allowing two runs and delivering five strikeouts on 96 pitches.

These are the kind of performances the Reds have to have, given the bullpen woes. Although Tony Santillan deserves a tip of the cap for his save on Saturday.

Nothing For Soroka

Jun 13, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Michael Soroka (34) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Reds offense had absolutely nothing for Diamondbacks starter Michael Soroka. Soroka went seven innings, allowing just one run and striking out seven on just 93 pitches.

But when Soroka is away, the Reds find a way.

Marte Season

Apr 11, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Noelvi Marte (4) scores a run on a wild pitch by Los Angeles Angels pitcher Chase Silseth in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Noelvi Marte is making the most of this stint in Cincinnati. After the Diamondbacks pulled Soroka, the Reds offense found a little life in the form of a long ball from Marte.

Marte's solo shot in the bottom of the eighth proved to be just enough for the Reds to tie this series. Make that back-to-back games where Marte has gone yard. A great sign for this offense.

Up Next

Jun 13, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain (9) scores on a RBI single hit by shortstop Edwin Arroyo (not pictured) in the third inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The series finale against the Diamondbacks is set for Sunday afternoon. The winner of Sunday's contest will be the winner of the series. The Reds have a huge chance to change the discussion around this team with a win on Sunday.

First pitch is set for 1:40 p.m. ET. For the Reds, lefty Andrew Abbott will be on the hill, as right-hander Zac Gallen takes the mound for the Diamondbacks. Fans could be in for another pitcher's duel at Great American Ball Park.

A win on Sunday will be the Reds' first series win in the month of June. There will be a lot on the line for both clubs.