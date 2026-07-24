Reds Have Chance to Close Gap in Standings With Three Game Series Vs Cardinals

The Cincinnati Reds are preparing for a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals that will include the ninth road game in a row for the Reds when the series is all said and done. The Reds are currently 47-54 and sit 4.5 games behind the Cardinals in the NL Central. The Cardinals are fresh off a three-game series in Anaheim against the Angels, where they dropped two games in a row before winning the series finale.

Rhett Lowder Given Nod to Start in Game One

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Rhett Lowder (81) delivers the pitch in the first inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Reds are expected to start Rhett Lowder on the bump for game one of the series against the Cardinals. Lowder currently has a 3-7 record, a 5.75 ERA, and a 1.64 WHIP. Lowder struggled immensely in his last outing, throwing 2.1 innings while allowing a whopping 11 hits and eight earned runs.

The Cardinals are expected to start Dustin May on the mound to face off against Lowder in game one. May has a 5-7 record this season and holds a 4.78 ERA. May’s last appearance came six days ago against the Arizona Diamondbacks, where he tossed five innings, allowing eight hits and five earned runs.

Reds pitcher Hunter Greene is projected to start game two. Greene has a 2-1 record, but also holds a 6.06 ERA. Greene has found a bit of form in July, picking up wins in each of his last two outings. Greene last pitched against the Rockies, throwing six innings and allowing four hits and three earned runs.

Reds Could Have Opportunity to Jump on Andre Pallante in Game Two

Cincinnati Reds third baseman Sal Stewart (43) hits an RBI single during the third inning of their game against the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday, September 27, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals will throw pitcher Andre Pallante in game two. Pallante has struggled this season and holds a 0-7 record with a 4.02 ERA. Palate has struggled in his last two outings, giving up a combined nine earned runs in 10.1 innings pitched. Pallante’s last quality outing came against the Cubs on July 3, when he tossed 5 2/3 shutout innings, allowing just five hits.

Reds Pitcher Andrew Abbott Projected to Close out Series

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) pitches in the first inning between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Sunday, July 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Reds are projected to close out the series against the Cardinals with pitcher Andrew Abbott. Abbott has had an up-and-down year, holding a 5-6 record and a 3.89 ERA.

The Cardinals are projected to start Kyle Leahy in the series finale to face off against Abbott, which should be an interesting pitchers' duel. Leahy holds a 7-4 record with a 3.59 ERA and 79 strikeouts to his name. Leahy’s last outing came against the Angels, when he tossed six innings of work, allowing one earned run and three hits.

The Reds series against the Cardinals starts tonight, with first pitch expected at 5:15 P.M.