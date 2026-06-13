Reds Fall 5-2 to Diamondbacks in Game One of Three-Game Series

The Cincinnati Reds lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2 on Friday night at Great American Ball Park. With the loss, the Reds fell to 32-36, and are still in last place in the NL Central.

Reds Offense Strikes First Thanks to Noelvi Marte

Cincinnati Reds right fielder Noelvi Marte (4) returns to home plate after running the bases from hitting a homer in the second inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, June 12, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Unlike most of the previous seven games, the Reds' offense was able to strike first. In the bottom half of the second, Noelvi Martin took a 2-1 changeup 427 feet to dead center to put the Reds up top 1-0.

Pitcher Nick Lodolo Efficient Again for Reds

Jun 12, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

The Reds started pitcher Nick Lodolo on the bump for game one of the series, and was effective for Cincinnati. Lodolo’s first blemish of the game came in the top half of the third inning when Ketel Marte doubled, then Lodolo plunked Corbin Carroll. Diamondbacks third basemen Nolan Arenado then hit a sacrifice fly to score Marte.

The Reds bounced back quickly after Lodolo’s blemish, and retook the lead in the home half of the third inning. Spencer Steer worked a walk, Eugenio Suarez then stepped up and singled to center which allowed Steer to score on a throwing error.

Lodolo got through the fourth and fifth innings relatively easy, facing just seven batters across the two innings. Lodolo ran into some trouble and was chased out of the game in the top half of the sixth inning. Lodolo plunked Jordan Lawler to start off the inning and followed that up by allowing a single to LuJames Groover which scored Lawler from first. Tejay Antone would come out of the bullpen to spell Lodolo and was able to get out of the inning unscathed.

The Reds had a chance to take the lead in the home half of the seventh inning. JJ Bleday doubled to right field and Sal Stewart came up to the plate to work a walk with two gone. Spencer Steer would ground out to third to put an end to the inning.

Reds Bullpen Has Been a Rollercoaster for Reds Fans

Jun 10, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Zach Maxwell (78) throws a pitch during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

Reds pitcher Zach Maxwell came into the game in the top half of the eighth inning, and loaded the bases by allowing a single and issuing two walks. With two gone and the bases loaded, Maxwell was able to strike out Ketel Marte on three pitches.

Brock Burke entered the game for the Reds in the ninth inning, and issued two walks and allowed a base hit as Arizona took a 5-2 lead. The Reds had no answer for Diamondbacks pitcher Paul Sewald and went down in order in the bottom of the ninth inning.

The Reds have now lost seven out of eight games, and will turn their focus to tomorrow, when they take on the Diamondbacks at 4:10 P.M. at Great American Ballpark.