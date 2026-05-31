It's been a brutal week of injuries for the Cincinnati Reds. Earlier in the week, pitchers Graham Ashcraft and Pierce Johnson were both placed on the injured list. It got worse during Sunday's game against the Braves.

In the fifth inning, shortstop Elly De La Cruz laced a ball in the gap, but came up limping around first base. It appears to be a hamstring injury, according to the Reds radio broadcast.

"Elly is hurt as he stops around first," Reds Radio Broadcaster Tommy Thrall said. "Oh that is not a good sign. He was limping around first base. I can't imagine he'd be able to stay in this game. That is an automatic double for Elly...He is doubling over and bending at the waist. He was making the turn and right as he was about to reach first base, he broke down and tried to hobble back to the base.

"You can tell he's trying to stay in this game, but he's going to come out."

A Massive Blow to the Reds

May 30, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) at bat in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Reds go as Elly De La Cruz goes and it's almost certain he will be forced to miss time. Hamstrings injuries are tough and require time and patience to deal with them.

De La Cruz came into Sunday's game slumping, but he was off to a fantastic start on Sunday, going 2-2 with a walk and his 10th stolen base of the season.

The switch-hitter is hitting .280 with an OPS of .855 this season.

If De La Cruz is expected to miss time, Edwin Arroyo is the obvious choice to replace him. It will be interesting to see if the Reds move Matt McLain to shortstop or decide to keep Arroyo at shortstop. Arroyo has also played second base and third base for the Bats this season.

Entering Sunday's game, De La Cruz had appeared in each of Cincinnati's last 276 games dating back to July 30, 2024. That streak is the third-longest consecutive games played streak by a Reds player since 1970 and the third-longest active streak in Major League Baseball, trailing only Matt Olson and Pete Alonso.

Now, all Reds fans can do is hold their breath.

You can watch the clip of De La Cruz leaving the game below:

Elly De La Cruz has left the game with an apparent injury.



Elly pulled up as he rounded first base.#Redspic.twitter.com/CZ7R18K4G8 — Chatterbox Sports (@CBoxSports) May 31, 2026

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