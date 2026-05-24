Reds Stun Cardinals in Extra Innings in Game 2 of Doubleheader

The Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-6 in game two of their double header at Great American Ballpark. Spencer Steer scored on Blake Dunn's groundout and Cincinnati split the doubleheader with St. Louis.

The win comes after the Reds lost 8-1 in game one of the doubleheader. With the win, the Reds moved to 27-25 on the season, and still sit in fourth place in the NL Central.

Cincinnati fell behind early when Mason Wynn popped up into left field and scored Jordan Walker from third base. Left fielder TJ Friedl’s throw was offline for Reds catcher P.J. Higgins

Chase Petty got the nod to start on the bump for Cincinnati, and was efficient for the most part. Petty got through four innings of work on just 42 pitches.

Elly De La Cruz Injects Life into Reds Offense

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) reacts after hitting a 3-run home in the fifth inning between the St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, May 23, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Reds had an opportunity in the bottom of the fourth inning with runners on second and third, but Will Benson struck out looking. The Reds started the bottom of the fifth with a leadoff single into left field by Higgins, who moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Friedl. Dunn singled to center in the next at bat. Elly De La Cruz stepped up to the plate and launched an 0-1 fastball 387 feet to left center to give the Reds a 3-1 lead. The De La Cruz home run was the first blemish of the day for Kyle Leahy, who finished his day with five innings, seven hits, five earned runs, and eight strikeouts.

The Reds piled on in the bottom of the fifth, as Nathaniel Lowe connected on a 1-1 changeup and sent a two-run homer 435 feet.

Petty began to lose control in the top half of the sixth, and hit leadoff hitter yvonne perez. Petty then allowed a double from Burleson to put runners on second and third. Jordan Walker stepped up to the plate and took a fastball 427 feet to left center to make it 5-4 Reds. Petty got pulled after allowing the three-run shot, and would finish his day with five innings of work, allowing six hits, four earned runs, one strikeout, and one walk.

The Reds offense continued to hum away in the bottom of the sixth, as Dane Myers scored Spencer Steer from second on an rbi-double to give the Reds a 6-4 lead.

Ashcraft Produces Solid Outing in Relief

May 13, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Graham Ashcraft (23) throws against the Washington Nationals in the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Ashfcraft would come into the game for the reds and worked out of a jam with two runners on by striking out Jordan Walker, who had homered earlier in the game. Ashcraft continued to be productive and finished his outing with 1.2 innings of work, allowing one hit and striking out three.

Tony Santillan Blows Save Opportunity in Top of Ninth Inning

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tony Santillan (64) looks on from the dugout after the Washington Nationals won 8-7 after ten innings, Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The wheels fell off for the Reds and pitcher Tony Santillan in the top of the ninth when Jose Fermin homered off of Tony Santillan to make it a 6-5 ballgame. With two outs, Jordan Walker singled through the 5-6 gap and scored a run to ties things 6-6 going into the bottom of the ninth.

On a 1-0 count in the bottom of the 11th, Dunn grounded a ball towards second that scored Spencer Steer from third for the winning run. Reds pitcher Pierce Johnson was awarded the win and moved to 2-1 this season, while Cardinals pitcher Riley O'Brien was handed the loss and fell to 3-2 on the year.

The Reds will regroup and get ready to face the Cardinals to wrap up their four game series tomorrow, with first pitch scheduled for 1:40 P.M.