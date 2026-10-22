The Cincinnati Reds lost a legend. Todd Benzinger, known for catching the final out in the 1990 World Series, passed away this week.

Benzinger was born Dayton, Kentucky and went to high school at New Richmond High School in Ohio.

He was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the fourth round of the 1981 MLB Draft. After two seasons with Boston, Benzinger joined the Reds in 1989 and remained in Cincinnati until midway through the 1991 season. In his three years with Cincinnati, Benzinger slashed .241/.287/.355 with 75 extra-base hits and eight stolen bases.

Benzinger had a memorable response to Oakland’s reputation as a dynasty during the 1990 World Series, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

“If they are a dynasty and we beat them, what does that make us?” Benzinger told Bill Plaschke of the LA Times. “I guess that makes us whatever one step above a dynasty is.”

The Reds went on to sweep the Athletics in four games for their fifth championship and what would go down as one of the biggest upsets in Major League Baseball history.

During his career, Benzinger played all over the field. He played first base, center field, left field, right field, and even played one game at third base.

Reds Release Statement

APRIL 1989: Cincinnati Reds' player Todd Benzinger swings. Reds 3 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Reds put out a statement on social media, remembering Benzinger.

"The Cincinnati Reds are saddened by the passing of former first baseman and 1990 World Series champion Todd Benzinger. Todd will be remembered with great affection and gratitude for his place in one of the most memorable chapters in Reds history. Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, former teammates and all who knew and loved him."

Benzinger's Career After Cincinnati

The Reds traded Benzinger to the Kansas City Royals in July of 1991 for outfielder Carmelo Martinez. He played in just 78 games for the Royals.In 1992, he appeared in 121 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers before spending the final three seasons of his career with the San Francisco Giants.

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