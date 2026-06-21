Cincinnati Reds Look to Exercise NL Central Demons in Series vs. Milwaukee Brewers

The Cincinnati Reds shocked most of this fan base with their series win over the New York Yankees. In the series-deciding game on Sunday, the Reds took the lead after a three run bomb from catcher Tyler Stephenson in the fourth inning and would never give up that lead.

In the 4-1 win, the Yankees offense looked lost as Reds starter Chase Burns continued his dominant 2026.

Beating the Yankees is a huge statement for this team, but now they need to prove they can beat teams in their own division. On Monday, the Reds will start a three-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers. Let's take a closer look at how the Reds stack up in another massive series.

Changing The Narrative

Jun 21, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suárez (28) makes a running throw to first base in the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Coming into Monday's series with the Brewers, the Reds are 37-39 on the season and are currently in last place in the National League Central. A good reason the Reds find themselves in last place is due to their record against the rest of the division.

The Reds are currently 2-13 in the division, and if things don't change fast, this team can look to that exact stat as the reason the 2026 season went up in flames. The best time to change the narrative regarding their play in the division would be by finally getting one on the Brewers.

What To Expect

Jun 10, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) throws a pitch during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

Brady Singer (3-6) is expected to make the start in Monday's series-opener. It has not been a memorable season for the Reds starter, however, in his last two appearances, Singer has arguably delivered his best performances. The Brewers have yet to announce a start for Monday's game.

Game two of the series will feature Brewers right-hander Brandon Sproat (1-4), going up against Reds lefty Nick Lodolo (2-2). Lodolo has been going through a rough patch in his last few appearances. The Reds will desperately need him on Tuesday.

In Wednesday's finale, the Brewers are calling Shane Drohan (3-2) to the mound, while the Reds will look to Rhett Lowder (3-4) in a game that will hopefully be the icing on the cake of a Reds series sweep over a divisional foe.

Ready For The Moment?

Jun 21, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds center fielder Blake Dunn (59) runs to third base in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Reds have won back-to-back series for the first time since the end of April when they took down the Detroit Tigers and Colorado Rockies.

For this team to give this fan base any shred of hope regarding a second-half push for a postseason spot, a series win over the Brewers could do just that.

Are they ready for the moment?