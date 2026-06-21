Cincinnati Reds Make Statement in 4-1 Series-Clinching Victory Over New York Yankees

The Cincinnati Reds had a big chance to make a statement in Sunday's series finale against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Just as you guessed, the team took advantage of the moment.

The Reds earned a 4-1 victory over the Yankees, which gave them their second series win in a row. With the win, the Reds move to 37-39 on the season and proved they can compete with the top teams in MLB.

Recapping a win is always a good time. Let's take a closer look at how the Reds secured their second straight series victory.

Another Strong Performance

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns (26) pitches in the third inning between the Kansas City Royals and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, June 3, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A Chase Burns starting day has been music to the ears of a fan base that has been frustrated with the team's play over the last two months. Anytime the Reds ace has taken the mound this season, it brings positive vibes only to everyone who gets to watch.

Burns' performance on Sunday was no different from what has been expected from him this season. The red-hot right-hander went five innings against the Yankees, allowing just one run, three walks, and fanning seven. Each and every time Burns has stepped on the mound this season, his legacy grows larger. It was an outstanding performance from Burns, and one the Reds needed. delivering.

The win on Sunday moved Burns to 9-1 on the year in 15 starts. There's no doubt that number 26 is performing at an all-star level. Maybe that Cy Young conversation should be starting.

When It Mattered

Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) looks back to the dugout in the fourth inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Kansas City Royals at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. The Royals led 3-0 after four innings. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sunday's game against the Yankees started as one fans have seen a lot of this season. The Reds' offense couldn't find a rhythm out of the gate. However, Tyler Stephenson changed all of that with his three-run home run in the top of the fourth.

Stephenson's long ball would be enough for the Reds to hold the lead the rest of the way. A big moment for a player who is needed by this franchise.

Up Next

Jun 21, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) beats the tag of Cincinnati Reds second baseman Spencer Steer (7) for a stolen base in the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Taking the three-game series over the Yankees at Yankee Stadium was massive. Now, the Reds will look to ride this wave of confidence back home as they prepare for their first series against the Milwaukee Brewers this season.

Great American Ball Park needs to be standing room only to give these guys an environment that may help them get over the rough stretch they have had against National League Central opponents. Winning a series over the Yankees was a great first step. Taking a series from the Brewers would then have everyone turning optimistic about the Reds' chances to create some postseason magic.