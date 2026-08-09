Cincinnati Reds Look to Rebound in Three-Game Series With White Sox

The Cincinnati Reds came into their series with the Washington Nationals over the weekend with some hope. They left Washington with less of that hope.

The team was swept by the Nationals. Any dreams of this team doing the impossible and making a late-season playoff push are on life support. That means every series from now until the end of the season is a must-win.

Waiting for the Reds on Tuesday will be the Chicago White Sox. The White Sox are currently in a battle for the American League Central crown, which means they have a low margin of error as well.

This is a big series for both teams, but this could be the final series where Reds fans have any hope left in the tank. Let's break down the three-game series with the White Sox.

A Return

Jul 5, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) throws against the Baltimore Orioles in the second inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first game of the series in Chicago will see the return of Reds left-hander Nick Lodolo (3-2, 4.60 ERA). Lodolo's last appearance was against the Chicago Cubs back on July 11th. Once again, blister issues sidelined the Reds starter for another month.

The Reds are in desperate need of arms in the starting rotation. Getting Lodolo back is massive for this team. For the White Sox, right-hander Sean Burke (7-6, 3.08 ERA) will get the start.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Rhett Lowder (25) throws a pitch in the second inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Athletics at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026 The game was tied 1-1 after three innings. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In game two, the Reds will meet old friend Luis Castillo (3-9, 5.30) for the second time this season. While Castillo was still a member of the Seattle Mariners, the former Reds ace tossed seven innings in a loss to his former club back in July.

The Reds will turn to Rhett Lowder (4-7, 5.26 ERA) for Wednesday's matchup. Lowder's last start was in a win over the Athletics, a series the Reds ended up sweeping. Now the right-hander will have a great chance at picking up a win over a team that has the 22nd-best batting average in the league.

Aug 6, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott throws against the Athletics in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The series finale on Thursday will see Reds left-hander Andrew Abbott (6-7, 3.92) getting the start. The White Sox have yet to announce a starter for the series finale.

Sure, bringing up a potential Wild Card spot is an eye-roller to most of you. Even if this team were to sneak into the postseason, what kind of damage could they actually do?

But for some of us, we're not giving up until the season is officially dead. Sadly, that may very well happen this week.