After riding high earlier in the week, sweeping the Athletics, the Cincinnati Reds have hit a snag in their run of trying to keep their postseason hopes alive. After dropping the first two games of the series, the Reds played the finale on national television on Peacock. Let's take a look at what went wrong in the Reds’ 7-1 loss to the Nationals on Sunday.

Offense Goes Cold

Aug 7, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) walks back to the dugout after her making a pitching change against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During the series, the only way the Reds scored runs was via the long ball. On Sunday, the Reds recorded just one extra-base hit. A double from JJ Bleday. The Nationals utilized a bullpen game. Their bullpen has been pretty bad this season, leading Major League Baseball in runs scored after the seventh inning.

The Reds did take an early lead. Tyler Stephenson singled, and Eugenio Suárez was hit by a pitch. After a Hector Rodríguez groundout, Dane Myers lifted a sacrifice fly to bring home Stephenson. Sal Stewart singled in the third, but Nationals pitchers retired nine straight batters before Bleday doubled in the top of the sixth.

This season, the Reds have lived and died on the long ball. This series showcased their inability to drive runners in from other ways.

Rough Second And Third Inning Kill Any Reds Hopes Of Avoiding Sweep

Jul 22, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Singer pitched fairly well Sunday. He did not allow a hit in the first, but did walk a batter. He struggled to miss bats in the second. After consecutive singles to start the inning, Kiebert Ruiz singled to tie the game, and Jacob Young followed with a sacrifice fly to take the lead. In the third, Albimelec Ortiz led off the inning with a home run to make it a 3-1 game.

After the third inning, Singer settled in. He allowed four hits and did not allow a run. He kept the Reds in the game, but ultimately the Reds' offense could not give him any run support.

The Nationals played add-on in the eighth, scoring three runs off Tejay Antone.

On Deck

Jul 11, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) prepares to pitch against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After an off-day on Monday, the Reds travel to Chicago on Tuesday to take on the White Sox. Nick Lodolo makes his return from the injured list to make his first start since July 11 against the Cubs. He was placed on the injured list for the second time this season with blisters. He made it through five innings with three walks, two earned runs, and four strikeouts. He faces off against Sean Burke. Burke is 7-6 with a 3.08 ERA.

Wednesday, Rhett Lowder faces off against former Red Luis Castillo. Castillo was acquired by the White Sox at the trade deadline from the Mariners. The Reds faced him on July 21. They scored three earned runs off Castillo in Seattle. Elly De La Cruz and Eugenio Suarez each hit a home run against him in a 4-2 victory.

Andrew Abbott will start in game three. The White Sox have not named a starter for the finale. Abbott allowed seven hits in 6 2/3 innings with three earned runs in a winning effort against the Athletics.

After Sunday's loss, the Reds fall to 56-61 and have moved back into last place in the National League Central.